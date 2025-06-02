The Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Chicken Nuggets

Chicken nuggets are an American fast food classic: portable, easy-to-eat bites of juicy chicken with a crisp coating and wrapped in the nostalgia of childhood nuggies. We all have our fast food nugget faves, whether it's McDonald's O.G. McNuggets or more recent entries like Chick-fil-A's whole meat version. (Costco has duped Chick-fil-A's nuggets with its own copycat.) To find out which are the cheapest, we took a look at offerings from the leading fast food chains that serve nuggets, and Burger King's Chicken Nuggets took the low-price crown.

Before explaining how we determined BK's cost the least, let's briefly talk chicken nuggets. Fast food chains have two types of nuggets: the classic kind pioneered by McDonald's (which are not made with pink slime), and the style that resembles chicken tenders. The former version is made with ground chicken mixed with fillers, binders, and seasonings before being formed into a nugget, coated with batter, and fried. They can also contain other parts of the chicken besides meat, such as fat, connective tissue, and bones. The chicken tender-style nuggets are fried pieces of white breast meat that are breaded or battered.

McDonald's was the first fast food chain to introduce chicken nuggets, debuting them nationally in 1983 with honey, sweet and sour, hot mustard, and barbecue dipping sauces. But the company didn't invent them. Cornell University agricultural scientist Robert C. Baker first created bite-sized pieces of molded and breaded ground chicken in 1963.