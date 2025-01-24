The Time Burger King Campaigned For A Michelin Star
The year? 2020. The place? Two Burger Kings, both in Europe. Long before its "You Rule" campaign kicked off, the chain's operations in Belgium and Luxembourg were looking to gain some customer interest in its latest creation, the Master Angus burger (unfortunately, this was only available abroad, not in the United States). So they cooked up a scheme: Campaign for a Michelin star and bring tons of eyebrow-quirking attention toward their new item.
Well it worked a treat, as many publications at the time reported on the fast food chain's audacity. This European division of BK Belgium even started a Change.org petition to advocate for the burger it believed to be worthy of one of dining's finest accolades. It also released an ad campaign in the form of a letter to Michelin Guide inspectors. According to Business Insider, Michelin responded on social media with a provocative, "Who said you needed silver service?" indicating that they would take up the gauntlet.
Michelin did indeed send inspectors to two different Burger King restaurants, and the result was — nothing. The chain did not earn a Michelin star for its Master Angus burger served at the Luxembourg or Belgium locations, though it did gain a degree of notoriety. Here's hoping this campaign worked out better than Burger King's failed "Where's Herb?" advertising mistake from the 1980s.
Surprising restaurants that did earn Michelin stars
Had Burger King gained that star of approval, the fast food world would have been shooketh. But while the King failed to take home the crown (as did KFC in a similar stunt), other unassuming restaurants have made their mark on the Michelin Guide — no campaigning necessary. The first is a no-frills street food stall-cum-noodle shop called Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle on Crawford Lane in Singapore. Awarded a MIchelin star in 2016, this food stall is known for its excellent made-to-order noodle dishes and long lines.
At the same time Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle received its first Michelin star, so did another food stall in Singapore, this one Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle. At less than $2 dollars for its titular soy sauce chicken and rice dish, it's by far the most economical Michelin-star meal (if you can afford the airfare to Singapore, anyway). Also in Asia, but this time further north in Thailand, you can try yet another street food stall with a Michelin star. The vendor is called Raan Jay Fai, named after its owner, and it first earned the award in 2018. Its signature dish is the crab meat omelette, and it's much easier on your wallet than even Burger King.