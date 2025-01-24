The Time Burger King Campaigned For A Michelin Star

The year? 2020. The place? Two Burger Kings, both in Europe. Long before its "You Rule" campaign kicked off, the chain's operations in Belgium and Luxembourg were looking to gain some customer interest in its latest creation, the Master Angus burger (unfortunately, this was only available abroad, not in the United States). So they cooked up a scheme: Campaign for a Michelin star and bring tons of eyebrow-quirking attention toward their new item.

Well it worked a treat, as many publications at the time reported on the fast food chain's audacity. This European division of BK Belgium even started a Change.org petition to advocate for the burger it believed to be worthy of one of dining's finest accolades. It also released an ad campaign in the form of a letter to Michelin Guide inspectors. According to Business Insider, Michelin responded on social media with a provocative, "Who said you needed silver service?" indicating that they would take up the gauntlet.

Michelin did indeed send inspectors to two different Burger King restaurants, and the result was — nothing. The chain did not earn a Michelin star for its Master Angus burger served at the Luxembourg or Belgium locations, though it did gain a degree of notoriety. Here's hoping this campaign worked out better than Burger King's failed "Where's Herb?" advertising mistake from the 1980s.