14 Whole Wheat Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

It's well known that bread made from whole wheat flour — which includes the seed's bran, germ, and endosperm — is more nutritious than bread made from white flour. That said, the labels on bread can sometimes make it confusing to know how much whole grain it actually contains. This can include using terms such as multigrain and wheat.

For those genuinely interested in incorporating more whole grains into their diets, there are several ways to navigate these labels. For one, read the specific ingredients. These are listed in descending weight order, so if the first is whole wheat flour, the bread is likely primarily whole grain. However, if the first ingredient is white flour, enriched flour, or wheat flour, that may not be the case. Two, look for the term "100% whole wheat." Unlike other terms, whole wheat bread is regulated and thus usually a trustworthy indicator. Lastly, look for the Whole Grains Council Whole Grain Stamp. Though this wheat icon isn't used by every manufacturer, its inclusion is a positive sign — though be sure to read the individual stamp's specifics.

All that said, we thought evaluating some commonly available whole wheat breads — for flavor, texture, and overall quality — would be a worthwhile endeavor. You can learn more about our exact methodology at the end. Though there are obviously more than 14 of these breads available across the country, this should serve as a good starting point, as well as a guide for managing the supermarket bread aisle.