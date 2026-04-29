Science Explains Why Store-Bought Bread Has A Long Shelf Life

Good things never seem to last, and I'm complaining about fresh bread when I say this since a loaf of bread baked at home only lasts a few days. You can freeze bread so it will last up to three months, but it's sealed away in the freezer and you can't make sandwiches easily. Instead, if you need bread fast, you're likely to go buy a loaf from the supermarket, where (at least in my experience at local grocery stores) the best-buy date will be at least a week away and it'll often last longer before it goes stale and stiffens up. What makes homemade bread different from store-bought bread?

The answer is in the ingredients list; namely, the preservatives. Most preservatives are added to stop microbes from forming (or more accurately, to delay microbes from forming). These microbes will rot your food and cause fuzzy mold to spread on your bread.

Preservatives are everywhere in the baking world. For example, bread sold by Pepperidge Farm lists calcium propionate (a sometimes naturally occurring, sometimes synthetic salt) and sorbic acid as ingredients; the ingredients list in Arnold sliced bread mentions sea salt and citric acid; and in Wonder bread you can again find calcium propionate in the ingredients list alongside many other chemical compounds with various purposes.