Who Decides On A Food's Expiration Date Anyway?

Have you ever looked at an expiration date and wondered who gets to decide when your favorite foods are no longer good? Contrary to popular belief, expiration dates aren't universally regulated by the government. Instead, they're determined by food manufacturers themselves. According to the FDA, these dates are based on a range of factors, including how long and at what temperature a product is stored, its ingredients, and the type of packaging it comes in.

The goal isn't necessarily about safety but rather ensuring the food is consumed at its peak quality. So, while an expiration date might guide you on when your yogurt is best enjoyed, it doesn't necessarily mean it's unsafe the day after.

Whether or not you should adhere to the expiration date on a food item is a hot topic for debate. Some people are ready to toss it when the clock strikes midnight on the day of expiration, and others decide it's good until the smell test says it isn't. Here's a quick breakdown of how these dates are determined and why they often create more confusion than clarity.