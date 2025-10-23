Keep Your Bread Fresh For Longer With This Unconventional Vegetable Hack

Watch out, Bread, there's a new mold-fighter in your midst — and its name is celery. Yes, really. According to Ed McCormick, food formulation consultant and founder of Cape Crystal Brands, putting a celery stick next to bread in an airtight container or resealable bag at room temperature will keep your bread mold-free and moist a little longer.

Left to its own devices, bread either becomes stale or grows mold. Celery can prevent or slow down these conditions. "Celery gives off subtle moisture and phthalides, which are natural compounds that help inhibit mildew on your bread," McCormick explains. "When kept alongside the loaves, it helps balance internal humidity." While studies on bread are limited, some naturally occurring phthalides are antifungal, and research on celery extracts shows they reduce mildew growth on cucumbers.

Although you can do things like make croutons out of stale bread, a loaf that has sprung mold is beyond saving and needs to go into the trash. That's why anything you can do to reduce the possibility for mold — even if it sounds weird — is worth a try.