4 Starbucks Ordering Tips For A 10x Better PSL This Fall

As summer 2026 nears its end, pumpkin spice season is already upon us, and fast food coffee shops have begun rolling out their new line of pumpkin-themed drinks and snacks for the year. However, the most notable of these items is undoubtedly the pumpkin spice latte. The classic drink has plenty of fans who believe it is perfect as is, but we believe it can be made even better with a few ordering tricks that vary by establishment. While we already looked into a few tips for Dunkin's PSLs, it's Starbucks' turn to get the same treatment.

Starbucks — the company responsible for making pumpkin spice lattes so popular in the 2000s — released its autumn menu on August 25 with the iced and hot PSLs as the star attractions. Considering Starbucks is known for its customizable menu, upgrading the signature drinks can be done in many different ways. Nevertheless, we stuck to just the four tips we believe will make the biggest positive impacts on your hot and iced PSLs. Each upgrade can be implemented both on the Starbucks app and in person, making things as simple and easy as possible for those who want to try the best pumpkin spice latte they can buy.