4 Dunkin' Ordering Tips For A 10x Better Pumpkin Spice Latte This Fall

As autumn approaches in the United States, pumpkin spice latte season has already begun at many cafes and restaurants across the country. And while Starbucks may have been the company to make pumpkin spice lattes synonymous with the fall, Dunkin's lineup of pumpkin-themed lattes and how to make them better is our topic of conversation today.

Dunkin' has been offering its pumpkin flavor swirl since 2007 and the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte since 2020, both of which have become staples of the chain's autumn menu. While the drink is great in its own right, there are always ways to improve our favorite fast food items, and the PSL is no different.

So, upon the launch of Dunkin's fall menu of 2026 on August 19, we looked for ways to make the classic autumn drink even better using only what's available at Dunkin'. Now, while these upgrades will primarily cover the standard Iced Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the hot Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, there are also a few variations of the drink — namely the Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte — that we have a few pointers for making them even more delicious than they already are. So, if you love everything pumpkin spice, let's see if we can help make your autumn even tastier.