4 Dunkin' Ordering Tips For A 10x Better Pumpkin Spice Latte This Fall
As autumn approaches in the United States, pumpkin spice latte season has already begun at many cafes and restaurants across the country. And while Starbucks may have been the company to make pumpkin spice lattes synonymous with the fall, Dunkin's lineup of pumpkin-themed lattes and how to make them better is our topic of conversation today.
Dunkin' has been offering its pumpkin flavor swirl since 2007 and the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte since 2020, both of which have become staples of the chain's autumn menu. While the drink is great in its own right, there are always ways to improve our favorite fast food items, and the PSL is no different.
So, upon the launch of Dunkin's fall menu of 2026 on August 19, we looked for ways to make the classic autumn drink even better using only what's available at Dunkin'. Now, while these upgrades will primarily cover the standard Iced Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the hot Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, there are also a few variations of the drink — namely the Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte — that we have a few pointers for making them even more delicious than they already are. So, if you love everything pumpkin spice, let's see if we can help make your autumn even tastier.
Use oat milk
The first, most obvious change you can make to your pumpkin spice lattes is which milk you choose, and we'd argue the best option overall is oat milk. The popular dairy alternative can be used in most lattes on Dunkin's menu, though drinks defined by the milk they use, like Dunkalattes, which contain coffee milk, should be avoided. Otherwise, oat milk complements the chain's line of PSLs incredibly well.
For those unaware, oat milk is known for having a natural sweetness that most milks don't, possessing a rich flavor that makes it the perfect choice for lattes like the PSL. The combination of oat milk in PSLs has been popular among many Starbucks fans for a while now, even converting patrons into believers of pumpkin spice lattes. It's hard to argue that wouldn't apply to Dunkin' too, considering Dunkin' uses the incredibly popular Planet Oat-branded milk for its drinks. So, the combination is simply too good to pass up if you want a sweeter, richer take on the classic autumn latte.
Ask for protein milk
2026 has seen the introduction of high-protein foods (many of which nobody asked for) at restaurants and stores across the country, and Dunkin' is no different. Dunkin' introduced its protein milk as an option for its drinks in February 2026, charging an extra $1 for it. Since then, the ingredient has become popular — especially in iced lattes — among those who want to increase their protein intake however they can. Each medium iced latte containing protein milk has 15 grams of protein.
However, one thing to note is that there are already two protein-milk-based PSL items on Dunkin's menu — the iced and hot Nutty Pumpkin Protein Lattes. Each medium-sized version of these drinks has 17 grams of protein and, as the name implies, differs from the classic PSL by featuring a hazelnut flavor instead of vanilla. Because vanilla is a major reason that Dunkin's PSLs taste so distinct, simply asking for protein milk instead of purchasing the Nutty Pumpkin Protein Latte could be the key to increasing your protein intake without sacrificing the classic PSL taste.
Add unsweetened hazelnut flavor shots to the Dunkalatte
Alternatively, if you enjoy the taste of the Nutty Pumpkin Protein Latte but don't care for the protein, you can add a few pumps of the unsweetened hazelnut flavor shots to the Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte instead. This addition comes at no extra cost and, similar to other unsweetened add-ons, has a much stronger impact on the drink than you'd expect.
The power of hazelnut added to Dunkalattes was apparent when the Hazelnut Cloud Dunkalatte launched as a specialty item in spring 2026. Unsurprisingly, it quickly became quite popular among Dunkin' fans and workers alike. One Dunkin' worker said on TikTok, " ... It's just hazelnut added with cold foam ... [but] it literally makes a difference."
The hazelnut flavor shot has also proven to complement Dunkin's pumpkin spice items. Beyond the Nutty Pumpkin Protein Latte, hazelnut was also paired with pumpkin spice when Dunkin's Nutty Pumpkin Coffee rolled out in 2022. So, considering both PSLs and Dunkalattes have benefited greatly from incorporating hazelnut into their recipes in the past, the combination of all three results in a perfect storm of flavors in one beverage.
Mix Pumpkin Muffin crumbs into your drink
Finally, we have a tip that won't be for everyone but could create the dessert drink of your dreams this fall. By crumbling up one of Dunkin's Pumpkin Muffins by hand, adding it to your pumpkin spice latte, and mixing it all together, you get a sweet dessert unlike anything else you can get at the massive chain. This is an idea inspired by the Chocolate Cake Shake at Portillo's — a beloved fast food chain based in Chicago — that mixes an entire slice of chocolate cake into a chocolate shake, perfect for those with a major sweet tooth.
When it comes to which type of latte to add the muffin to, the Dunkalatte is likely the best choice. The thick, creamy texture of the coffee milk would likely do a great job of incorporating and moistening the muffin crumbs, making the result taste much more dessert-like. However, the muffin's great pumpkin-forward taste works well with several options on the autumn menu, so experiment to find which combination you like the best.