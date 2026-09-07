I Tried And Ranked 11 Hershey Syrups And Sauces From Worst To Hands-Down Best
I should preface this article by admitting that as a kid growing up in the '60s, Bosco was my favorite chocolate syrup. However, that was a long time ago, and our old pal Hershey makes some very tasty sauces and syrups. It also produces them in several kinds of chocolate as well as other flavors. Getting around to trying them all is a lot to fit into a busy schedule. That's why I'm here.
I have sampled 11 different Hershey-brand syrups, sauces, and shells and carefully notated which I like the best. Here, in this humble article, I've got them ranked from the bottom to the undisputed champion. Well, at least, I'm not disputing it. Your results may vary. The first thing that comes to mind when talking about syrups is chocolate milk, which goes back further than you think. All the way to the fifteenth century. This isn't a history lesson, so let's get on with it. Here is my hierarchy of this list of, not quite a dozen, Hershey's products, each used for its intended purpose. When you're done here, check out our take on Hershey's 2026 Halloween candy lineup that your trick-or-treaters will love.
11. Strawberry syrup
The battle for last place was hotly contested and could have gone either way between the bottom two. I chose the strawberry Hershey's syrup because I love strawberries, and I did not like this. It doesn't even have the zero-sugar crutch to lean on. First, I felt it was overly sweet. It didn't taste natural either. There was an underlying artificial, almost chemical taste that was very unpleasant. Strawberries are naturally tangy, but this syrup goes way too far in that direction. It reminded me of some of those off-brand fruit candies that assault your tongue and make you pucker.
Out of fairness, I've never been a fan of strawberry milk in general, but everything I disliked about this syrup was easily detectable in the milk. The dairy could not tame the phony sweetness. On ice cream, it was just a bit better, provided I use a small amount and let the ice cream melt into it. I might not mind it in a banana split with three scoops, each with a different topping. However, on its own, the strawberry ranks dead last in the Hershey's syrup taste test.
10. Zero sugar chocolate syrup
The zero sugar chocolate syrup barely edged out the strawberry. All of the other syrups on the list are labeled fat-free, but do contain sugar and high fructose corn syrup. This makes them taste good, but is not all that healthy. I gave the zero sugar a slight bump for that reason. No sugar, corn syrup, or aspartame, which I don't trust. It does have the typical problems of sugarless products.
Sodas, candy, jams, and many other foods have sugar free versions, which is terrific. Many have an aftertaste that just ruins the experience for me. This Hershey's syrup falls solidly into that category. The chocolate flavor is actually not bad, but it finished with that chemical-like taste which I just can't tolerate. The intrusive flavor was there in the milk and the ice cream as well. If you can handle it, this is a good option for chocolate syrup without sugar, but for me it's a no. It beats the strawberry by a nose, but that's about it.
9. Caramel syrup
Caramel is a great ingredient in pastries, candy bars, and on ice cream. It is one that I particularly enjoy. This Hershey's syrup is packed with that rich flavor, but it is a little too rich. The texture is thick and cloying. I don't recommend eating it off a spoon, which I did purely for the sake of the taste test. It is overpowering. I also don't recommend stirring into milk. I don't think it's intended to be used that way, but again, it was for the test. In all honesty, it was horrible.
Now, as an ice cream topping, it's much better. I felt it was still overly sweet and cloying, but the melting ice cream diluted the thickness and muted the flavor somewhat. It wasn't nearly as bad consumed that way. It couldn't crack the top half of my list, but I wouldn't flat out reject it as a topping for a sundae. Naturally, you might enjoy the added sweetness. Although this one ranks ninth out of 11, it is not at all a bad product and certainly worth you giving it a try.
8. Hershey's chocolate shell
The Hershey's chocolate shell was the only one that I could not find in a local store. I ordered it, and it took some time to get to me. Worth the wait? Emphatically, no. I didn't like this topping at all. When I tasted it on the spoon, I noticed the very thin texture, and if my eyes were closed, I would not have identified it as a Hershey's chocolate product. There was a strange taste that I couldn't identify and didn't like. I put some in milk, which I admit is probably not fair, as it was not intended for that purpose. It didn't work, but was not expected to. On to the ice cream.
It coated the frozen vanilla treat fairly well and did harden into a shell. The ice cream helped to cover up the unpleasant taste, and if I didn't use much syrup, it wasn't too bad. That, and the way it hardened, are the things that put the chocolate shell up as high as I placed it. It could have easily plunged as low as the bottom, but it did have a couple of things going for it. There is a much better Hershey's ice cream shell coming your way, higher on the list. Wait for it.
7. Hot fudge topping
Hot fudge is a classic topping for sundaes and banana splits. I was eager to try this one. Although I definitely liked it, I didn't love it. It's more a matter of personal preference concerning the texture. The chocolate fudgy flavor was very nice, and after melting some in the microwave, it coated the ice cream beautifully. It was, however, still quite thick, even after melting.
I'm not a huge fan of fudge for that reason. I don't like the chewiness and find it offsets my enjoyment of the flavor. The Hershey's hot fudge topping was thick and didn't blend as the ice cream melted. This is something I enjoy in a topping: That mixing of flavors. The fudge lay on top, and it felt like eating two separate things at once, rather than a blending of ingredients. That's not to say you wouldn't like it or that it isn't a good choice for putting on a sundae. It just wouldn't be near the top of my list. If you are a hot fudge fan, you should definitely give it a try. Maybe with one of the 11 new grocery store ice cream flavors you may not know about.
6. Chocolate syrup
The basic chocolate syrup goes well beyond basic. Hershey's knows chocolate, and you can taste those decades of experience in this syrup. This could easily be a number one product, but the top of this field is incredibly competitive and cracking the upper half is an accomplishment.
The chocolate flavor is wonderful. The right amount of sweetness and rich enough without being overpowering are traits that I really enjoyed. Off the spoon, it won me over; in the milk, it was pretty, pretty, pretty good. It made for a terrific glass of chocolate milk that I would be happy to have as my daily driver. The chocolate syrup also works very well as an ice cream topping. Its texture is smooth and silky, and the flavor combines beautifully with the ice cream for a wonderful bite every time. The only reason it ranks where it does is the strength of the ones that placed higher. You can't go wrong with this syrup for chocolate milk or sundaes. Maybe try using one of the 10 best shelf stable milk brands at the grocery store.
5. Sundae Dream double chocolate
This topping lives up to its name and is truly dreamlike. The Sundae Dream double chocolate syrup is not intended for milk, and it doesn't dissolve well, although the taste is pretty good. On ice cream, it reaches up several levels. It has a near perfect texture, and the chocolate flavor is deep, rich, and not overly sweet. Blended with the vanilla ice cream as it melted and softened, it made for a bite that brought joy to my taste buds. It even tasted great off a spoon.
Of course, Hershey's does chocolate well. That's how it made its bones and how it has stayed on top. Rating the chocolate syrups was tough, as most of them are really good. The Sundae Dream is ideal in that capacity and would likely be the one I would choose, specifically for the purpose of using on ice cream. The ones that ranked above it did so mainly because they were just as good in milk. I do love chocolate milk. If you want to put together a sundae bar, grab a bottle of both the caramel and the chocolate. You will be happy you did.
4. Sundae Dream caramel syrup
Caramel is a flavor I truly enjoy, and although the caramel syrup was too sweet and heavy for me, the Sundae Dream caramel, like its double chocolate counterpart, lived up to its name. This syrup has a beautiful texture. It's not too thick, but just enough so to pair well with the incredible caramel flavor. It has the right amount of sweetness and is rich, but not heavy. I found it to be an ideal sundae topping.
It flowed out over the vanilla ice cream, giving it a near-perfect coating that allowed me to get some syrup and ice cream in every bite. The caramel vanilla combination was truly a delight. If you are seeking a super tasty caramel syrup for your next sundae or banana split, this is the one. It is not really suitable for milk. I tried it, and it just didn't work for me. However, it does ice cream extremely well. It's a great brand and saves you the trouble of not being able to leave the stove when making your own caramel.
3. Special dark chocolate syrup
I am a huge fan of dark chocolate, and that was what put the Special Dark syrup in third. I love the slightly bitter flavor, and dark chocolate, in moderation, has some nice health benefits, as it contains antioxidants. The Hershey's Special Dark has a bold chocolate flavor that's not overpowering. The texture is nice and smooth with a great mouthfeel. It finishes with the perfect amount of bitter flavor for a dark chocolate lover.
Mixed in milk, it made a very flavorful chocolate milk sip. It was almost like a liquid dark chocolate bar. It truly shined when poured over the vanilla ice cream. The subtle vanilla up against the dark, rich chocolate of the syrup was a combination any ice cream shop would be proud to serve. Even if you are not normally a fan of dark chocolate, you should give this one a try. It's not as bitter as you may think. Hershey's Special Dark chocolate syrup has absolutely earned its place on the podium.
2. Simply 5 chocolate syrup
The Simply 5 syrup is so named because it contains just five ingredients. This reduced recipe makes for a delightful syrup that I ranked second. It came oh so close to the top spot. It is made with sugar, water, natural vanilla flavor, cocoa, and organic invert syrup. That's it. A simple, natural recipe and a syrup that has a deep, rich chocolate flavor that I truly enjoyed.
The Simply 5 makes a great glass of chocolate milk. Believe me, I'm a chocolate milk junkie and have tried dozens. On the vanilla ice cream, it was equally tasty. It was also silky smooth and felt great in my mouth. The chocolate blended without overpowering the subtle vanilla, and the combination made me almost giddy. So much so that I ate more than I probably should have. But, hey, you gotta have some fun once in a while. I highly recommend Simply 5 for its incredible flavor and the mix of basic natural ingredients. Number one edged it out with just one more flavor.
1. Reese's chocolate peanut butter shell topping
The absolute best on this list in my book, and I will gladly die on that hill. Reese's have been one of my favorite candies since childhood, when I watched those funny origin story commercials. There really is a Reese who invented this amazing treat. H.B. Reese put together two flavors that make a heavenly combination. This Hershey's topping captures it perfectly in a handy squeeze bottle.
The peanut butter and chocolate are well balanced, and neither overpowers the other. Getting a bite with a bit of vanilla ice cream is a joy for the taste buds. I even got a hint of the texture of the smooth inside of a peanut butter cup when trying the shell on a spoon. The topping hardens quickly, forming a nice shell on a sundae or a cone. I could even see using it to make decorations for cakes and pastries. I briefly considered pouring some into round shapes to make my own peanut butter cups. This one is the winner. No doubt about it.
Methodology
When performing a taste test, it makes sense to try each item solo, without an influence from the flavors of other ingredients. I tried a small amount of each syrup on a spoon, after carefully smelling it. I don't recommend trying this at home. These products are sweet and rich, some very much so, and just a bit too much could have an adverse effect on your stomach. I willingly jumped on the grenade for you because that's how I roll.
For the Hershey's products that can be dissolved in milk, I tried a small glass to assess the flavor and how well it blended. Some of these tasty treats are designed to go over ice cream, and any of the syrups can be used that way as well. So, I tried them over a small amount of vanilla ice cream to check out the blending of the flavors. For the shells, I took note of how quickly and effectively they hardened. Between tastes, I rinsed my mouth with water to cleanse the palate and create a fresh slate for the next one. You might want to try some of these with homemade ice cream, which you can make without using an appliance. I must say, this was an enjoyable project, despite the added calories. An extra 20 minutes of cardio took care of that.