I Tried And Ranked 11 Hershey Syrups And Sauces From Worst To Hands-Down Best

I should preface this article by admitting that as a kid growing up in the '60s, Bosco was my favorite chocolate syrup. However, that was a long time ago, and our old pal Hershey makes some very tasty sauces and syrups. It also produces them in several kinds of chocolate as well as other flavors. Getting around to trying them all is a lot to fit into a busy schedule. That's why I'm here.

I have sampled 11 different Hershey-brand syrups, sauces, and shells and carefully notated which I like the best. Here, in this humble article, I've got them ranked from the bottom to the undisputed champion. Well, at least, I'm not disputing it. Your results may vary. The first thing that comes to mind when talking about syrups is chocolate milk, which goes back further than you think. All the way to the fifteenth century. This isn't a history lesson, so let's get on with it. Here is my hierarchy of this list of, not quite a dozen, Hershey's products, each used for its intended purpose. When you're done here, check out our take on Hershey's 2026 Halloween candy lineup that your trick-or-treaters will love.