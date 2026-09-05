The Hands-Down Best Spot For Biscuits In Every Southern State

Freshly baked bread, including biscuits, is among the best comfort foods, especially in the South. Now we've covered the best canned biscuit brands you can buy in 2026, but that is not what this article is about ... no ma'am. We're here to talk about those scratch-made, delightfully down-home, buttery, flaky biscuits that will stop you in your tracks, and likely make your eyes roll back in your head, after taking that first bite.

When it comes to biscuits, the South doesn't play around. A proper Southern biscuit can turn an ordinary breakfast into an actual moment of real self-care, whether it's split open and drizzled with lip-smackable butter, swimming in scrumptious sausage gravy, or, used like an edible sponge to sop up every final morsel of what's on your plate.

After all, there are few things more Southern than strolling past a mom-and-pop spot just as the sun rises, with that unmistakable aroma of still-warm biscuits hot from the kitchen beckoning you to come hither. Come along with us, as we find the Southern biscuit joints that deserve a spot on your must-try list.

