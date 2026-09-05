The Hands-Down Best Spot For Biscuits In Every Southern State
Freshly baked bread, including biscuits, is among the best comfort foods, especially in the South. Now we've covered the best canned biscuit brands you can buy in 2026, but that is not what this article is about ... no ma'am. We're here to talk about those scratch-made, delightfully down-home, buttery, flaky biscuits that will stop you in your tracks, and likely make your eyes roll back in your head, after taking that first bite.
When it comes to biscuits, the South doesn't play around. A proper Southern biscuit can turn an ordinary breakfast into an actual moment of real self-care, whether it's split open and drizzled with lip-smackable butter, swimming in scrumptious sausage gravy, or, used like an edible sponge to sop up every final morsel of what's on your plate.
After all, there are few things more Southern than strolling past a mom-and-pop spot just as the sun rises, with that unmistakable aroma of still-warm biscuits hot from the kitchen beckoning you to come hither. Come along with us, as we find the Southern biscuit joints that deserve a spot on your must-try list.
Alabama: Helen
If you're a biscuit lover in Alabama, you'll want to meet Helen. Helen is a restaurant known for serving up mouthwatering biscuits said to taste heavenly — hence, their official name, angel biscuits, is perfectly fitting. Helen's version come hot from the oven, and are served alongside whipped cane syrup butter sprinkled with sea salt. They've become one of the restaurant's signature items, earning attention from the Michelin Guide, as well as biscuit-loving diners.
Helen's chef, Rob McDaniel, has a deep connection to Southern cooking, tracing all the way back to his grandma's Alabama kitchen. His angel biscuits draw inspiration from a Southern Living recipe, with his own slight tweaks snuck into the dough-making steps. The result gets its rise from baking soda, baking powder, and active dry yeast, while buttermilk brings some zing, and sugar adds a hint of sweet. The result is a bite that sings.
And then there's that iconic cane syrup butter. Folks are fans of the decadently delicious, whipped wonder paired with the delicious biscuits, so much so that McDaniel has mentioned guests ordering them pre-dinner, alongside dinner, for a sweet ending to the meal, and even to take home. Clearly, these angels have floated right past side dish territory, and have entered the anytime arena.
(205) 438-7000
2013 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Arkansas: The Buttered Biscuit
If a restaurant names itself The Buttered Biscuit, well, that is one heck of a biscuit-related promise it's making. Fortunately, this Arkansas regional favorite appears to have the biscuits to back it up. What started in Bentonville as a family dream has grown into a beloved breakfast destination, with multiple locations now serving a community that clearly keeps coming back for more.
Customers can order a basket filled with a trio of scratch-made biscuits alongside their choice of three housemade butters and spreads. The options range from strawberry jam, honey, sweet cream, and apple butter, to chocolate caramel, orange honey butter, lemon curd, pimento cheese, and cilantro aioli (the list goes even further). There's even a gluten-free biscuit option.
Of course, the classic biscuits and gravy remains a major draw, while biscuit Benedicts take things in another delicious direction entirely — including a scrumptious shrimp version. Food writers have branded The Buttered Biscuit among the biscuits and gravy worth remembering, while local coverage has highlighted its continued growth, clear signs folks are definitely digging these biscuits. And judging by diners who say they will happily wait for a table for these bites, The Buttered Biscuit seems like it's earning its name.
Multiple locations
Florida: Dixie Belle's Cafe
If you think Florida has no real place in the best Southern biscuit debate, Dixie Belle's Cafe has entered the chat to change your mind. This family-owned Orlando eatery showcases a menu focused on scratch-made Southern cooking, and its sweet potato biscuits are morning morsels diners have a hard time forgetting.
Much of that cemented-in-the-mind appeal can be attributed to Dixie Belle's making its signature biscuit version with real sweet potatoes, creating a flaky, buttery biscuit that already comes with a naturally sweet flavor baked right in. You can order one to enjoy with butter, or go all in and take home a half-dozen or a dozen. And if you're more of a savory breakfast eater, this café also does homemade biscuits smothered in sausage gravy.
The biscuits and gravy combination has earned applause from food writers, while local publications have included Dixie Belle's among the city's most notable breakfast joints. The sweet potato biscuits are the stars of this biscuit bonanza. Food writers report customers traveling significant distances to get them, and even mention trying them griddled, for an extra-crispy edge.
(407) 812-7012
7125 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809
Georgia: Stilesboro Biscuits
Your primo biscuit bite awaits at a tiny, side-of-the-road stop known as Stilesboro Biscuits. This small Georgia breakfast nook has a distinctly old-school energy that warms you, even before the first bite of biscuit can.
People reportedly make the trip specifically for these morsels, and the enthusiastic reactions from diners and food influencers are pretty difficult to ignore. The biscuits have been described as enormous, flaky, and fabulously fluffy, with popular fillings including fried chicken, bacon, egg, cheese, and country ham.
There's also sausage gravy for those who believe a Southern breakfast is not complete without this mainstay. According to food writers, part of the charm is that Stilesboro keeps things small, with batches made by hand, rather than cranking out endless trays. They point to this limited production as contributing to the biscuits' famously cushy, cloud-like consistency. Even Southern Living included Stilesboro in its best Southern biscuit conversation, while diners have enthusiastically called these some of the best around.
instagram.com/stilesboro.biscuits
(770) 429-5552
3545 Stilesboro Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Kentucky: Biscuit Daddies
If you think a biscuit should stay in its traditional lane, Biscuit Daddies boasts are about to wondrously wreck your world. Gourmet is the word of the day at this Kentucky hotspot, which serves bites revealing just how scrumptious a Southern biscuit makeover can look — and taste — when it gets all gussied up. But despite all the dazzle, Biscuit Daddies still manages to invoke the magic of home (think comfort food, but chic).
For example, there's a Kentucky Hot Brown-inspired biscuit loaded with turkey, ham, creamy cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar; plus, a French toast biscuit that brings powdered sugar, syrup, whipped cream, and your choice of bacon or sausage to the table. Dessert gets its own biscuit treatment, too, with rotating creations, plus mainstay sweet selections, like a blueberry biscuit finished with lemon buttercream.
This biscuit bliss doesn't leave gluten-free diners bereft, either, offering gluten-free versions that local fans are thrilled with, even arguing they hold their own against the regular ones. Social media commenters keep recommending the spot, and Lexington diners consistently point to Biscuit Daddies for where to find great biscuits.
(859) 559-9761
373 Virginia Ave Unit 130, Lexington, KY 40504
Louisiana: Edie's Biscuits
Edie's Biscuits is a family-owned breakfast spot that has been serving Acadiana classics for more than 30 years, boasting a biscuit recipe tracing directly back to the owner's mother. And clearly, mama knew best, because folks keep showing up for the biscuits made with that recipe.
Diners can't seem to stop talking about its golden-hued, butter-rich, and tender texture, while social media posts celebrate Edie's as local sweethearts. One particularly stoked fan reported that a honey biscuit was still cushy and cloud-like the next morning when they reheated it.
The menu also knows how to play around a bit. There are honey biscuits, sweet-leaning creations, and savory combos that place biscuits alongside fried shrimp, catfish, pork roast, fried chicken, and more. Food influencers have highlighted everything from blueberry-style sweet selections to the crispy catfish and honey-drizzled fried chicken as top picks. So yes, Edie's has history. But it isn't banking on past nostalgia. These biscuits give folks reason to show up hungry, today.
(337) 234-2485
1400 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503
Mississippi: Greenhouse Biloxi
Greenhouse Biloxi takes the Southern biscuit for a little spin, resulting in a menu where selections can swing sweet, savory, classic, and even just-this-side-of-sounding-a-little-crazy. The curveballs keep coming, with perhaps the best plot twist being that the flavors change regularly. You know what that means: there's always a little heightened anticipation awaiting what pops up next on the menu.
Based on popularity alone, the sweet potato biscuit deserves its own little shoutout, but it's hardly the only reason to make a stop here. While biscuit lovers can choose between sweet and savory varieties, with gluten-free options available too, the really cool part lies in what the Greenhouse calls its "fixings." Depending on what you're craving, that can mean honey butter, homemade jams that shift with the seasons, Nutella, peanut butter, classic butter, or even sweet or savory fluff. And that's merely the easygoing option.
The biscuits can also become the foundation for more elaborate constructions, including combinations featuring smoked salmon and lox. Past flavor combos show just how far this kitchen is willing to push the biscuit boundaries, with savory examples involving sweet pepper, black bean, chipotle slaw, and fluff, alongside sweet builds such as chocolate chip biscuits with Nutella fluff. Basically, if you like your Southern biscuits with a splash of panache, this Biloxi favorite has your next bite.
(228) 327-0579
152 G E Ohr St, Biloxi, MS 39530
North Carolina: Southerly Biscuit and Pie
We've covered the insane amount of biscuits mega chain restaurants like Cracker Barrel bake fresh daily, and we'd surmise Southerly Biscuit and Pie does its fair share of racking up those numbers as they whip up rounds of daily bread, too.
Southerly makes its biscuits from scratch every single day, then turns them into sandwiches that make choosing just one feel downright unfair. And if you're the indecisive type? Good luck, because this lineup includes everything from country ham and cheddar to fried chicken, pimento cheese, brisket with coleslaw, seasonal jam, and even a hot catfish catch (the list keeps going).
This is a particularly good fit for the Carolina biscuit faithful because nothing about the place feels fussy. It's comforting, welcoming, and proudly Southern, with that friendly, neighborly energy that makes you feel like you've wandered into a haven, where folks behind the counter actually seem happy to see you. That hometown hospitality caught the attention of PBS, which returned to feature the restaurant after a food editor had such a memorable experience there. And judging by social media photos and enthusiastic reactions, diners aren't exactly keeping this little biscuit treasure a secret.
(910) 707-0776
1206 N Lake Park Blvd #D, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Oklahoma: Good Gravy
While Arkansas may be the state known for chocolate gravy as a snack food, and Appalachians enjoy chocolate gravy and biscuits, Oklahoma has Good Gravy, the eatery that's earned The Sooner State's best spot for most mouthwatering biscuits. But don't let the name fool you, this Okie hotspot has biscuit toppings that extend beyond gravy.
The restaurant has quite the reputation for its legendary biscuits and gravy, but the biscuits themselves are apparently worth ordering — even if you decide to skip that gravy altogether. You can also go open-faced, piling a biscuit with hash browns, your choice of meat, eggs, cheddar, and your preferred gravy. There's also the breakfast sandwich route, with egg, cheese, and bacon, ham, or sausage tucked into a biscuit.
And, alas, then comes the gravy rabbit hole. With more than 40 varieties in the mix, choosing one may be the hardest part of breakfast. Sausage is the classic move, while sausage with jalapeño brings a more fiery flavor. Local diners don't hesitate to recommend Good Gravy when visitors ask where to find the finest biscuits and gravy around, and food editors have included it among the city's best, too.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Sewee Outpost
If you're looking for a biscuit stop that feels like it could only exist in the South, Sewee Outpost in Awendaw is about as close to fitting that bill as it gets. This isn't a traditional restaurant with a full dining room and host awaiting to take you to your table. It's a general store and deli, with gas pumps, hunting, and fishing supplies, with a side-quest of a kitchen cranking out delectable Southern food. And right in the middle of it all? You'll find the heart of Sewee, which is its beloved biscuits.
Sewee's kitchen makes its biscuits from scratch at sunrise, with sausage and cheese among the most popular orders. The shop's cheese biscuits are famous enough to earn their own freezer space, meaning you can grab some for later, instead of making the tragic mistake of leaving this biscuit territory empty-handed.
Locals recommend Sewee for the best in-house biscuits, and some admit they drive out of their way specifically for them. So, yes, this may technically be a general store. But when the biscuits are scratch-made every morning, and people are happily planning detours around them, we'd say Sewee deserves its biscuit cred.
(843) 928-3493
4853 N Hwy 17, Awendaw, SC 29429
Tennessee: Loveless Cafe
Some biscuit spots become famous because they are new, flashy, or are following the latest trend. Loveless Cafe has taken the opposite route, simply continuing to crank out its same signature biscuits since the early 1950s — talk about staying power.
The biscuits have developed a devoted following among everyday diners, and was named by Southern Living as one of the places Southern chefs favors for their biscuit fixes. Social media posts call them absolutely ethereal, while commenters have gone considerably further, declaring them among the best biscuits they've ever had the privilege of tasting.
And oh yeah, Southern Living even gave the biscuits their own spotlight in a separate review, deeming these Music City delights icons of Southern cuisine, while also noting how they have helped make Loveless Cafe a can't-miss destination in its own right. Clearly, when you're a place that has been doing biscuits your signature Southern way for so long, there is just no need to mess with that magic.
(615) 646-9700
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221
Texas: Bird Bird Biscuit
Austin, Texas may not be the first city that springs to mind when picturing a classic Southern biscuit, but Bird Bird Biscuit exists to surprise, and delight, those who have sunk their teeth into its biscuits. The menu gives biscuit seekers plenty to investigate, from simple biscuits with jam or gravy, to more complex breakfast sandwiches and fried chicken creations. There's even a gluten-free biscuit option. And then, there are the Dough-Doughs — little biscuit bites similar to doughnut holes that are tossed in cinnamon sugar, and reportedly, disappear quickly.
Still, the fried chicken biscuit is most diners' main squeeze. The biscuit was developed to be sturdy enough to provide a delicious base for substantial sammies, without sacrificing that cushy interior filled with fabulous textures of pure fluff. And the chicken gets its own elaborate treatment before landing between those biscuit halves — the spicy Firebird features Cajun seasoning and cayenne.
Eater has included Bird Bird among Austin's best biscuit hubs, and also featured it on its list of the city's top breakfast spots. Local diners agree. So, while Texas may have brought barbecue to the table, Bird Bird is clearly making sure biscuits get a seat, too.
Multiple locations
Virginia: Buford's Biscuits
Buford's Biscuits places an emphasis not only on scratch-made food and local ingredients, but also wonderfully oversized cathead biscuits (named so because of their extra large size — the size of a cat's head). The menu spans from familiar favorites to more walk-on-the-wild-side picks. There's the Whistle Stop, pairing a biscuit with fried green tomato, house-made pimento cheese, and fig jam, with a gluten-free option available upon request. The Back Country Classic serves up a biscuit and a half with your choice of sausage, chipped beef, or mushroom gravy.
And then you have the unapologetically Southern options, such as country-fried steak and gravy on a biscuit, or a loaded breakfast sandwich with Baker's Farm sausage, ham or bacon, Tillamook cheddar, maple-mustard sauce, and a scrambled or poached egg. The specials can get even more inventive, including past creations showcasing Spam and pineapple chutney.
Customers laud the biscuits, while social media foodies have showcased sandwiches so enormous they practically tower over the plate. One country-fried-steak biscuit was described as particularly impressive, and images of honey-drizzled pimento-cheese biscuits make it abundantly clear that Buford's does not believe in shrinking violets, when it comes to breakfast.
(703) 687-7699
7 W Market St, Leesburg, VA 20176
Methodology
For this biscuit pilgrimage, we followed the crumbs. We researched what food experts and respected publications were saying, but also paid close attention to folks actually sitting down, taking that first buttery bite, and immediately rushing online to shout about it. All of that combined pointed us toward these spots worth putting on your Southern biscuit bucket list.