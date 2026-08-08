The Astonishing Number Of Biscuits Cracker Barrel Bakes Fresh Daily

Cracker Barrel ranks 21st among top dining brands in the United States, according to YouGov. So, unless you live in one of the few states where you won't find a Cracker Barrel, there's a high chance you or someone you know is a fan of the restaurant chain. Certain items, like the buttermilk biscuits, have become ingrained in the hearts and taste buds of diners over the years. The over 650 restaurants put out a whopping 825,000 biscuits every single day (via Cracker Barrel). That's about 210 million biscuits per year.

The biscuits aren't just a tasty menu item; they're something that the founder of Cracker Barrel, Dan Evans, insisted on serving from the beginning. To Evans, biscuits were a southern staple that Cracker Barrel needed to have in order to embody the true charm of the region. When dining at the restaurant chain, you'll be asked which bread you prefer: biscuits or corn muffins, and your choice will be included with your meal.