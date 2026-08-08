The Astonishing Number Of Biscuits Cracker Barrel Bakes Fresh Daily
Cracker Barrel ranks 21st among top dining brands in the United States, according to YouGov. So, unless you live in one of the few states where you won't find a Cracker Barrel, there's a high chance you or someone you know is a fan of the restaurant chain. Certain items, like the buttermilk biscuits, have become ingrained in the hearts and taste buds of diners over the years. The over 650 restaurants put out a whopping 825,000 biscuits every single day (via Cracker Barrel). That's about 210 million biscuits per year.
The biscuits aren't just a tasty menu item; they're something that the founder of Cracker Barrel, Dan Evans, insisted on serving from the beginning. To Evans, biscuits were a southern staple that Cracker Barrel needed to have in order to embody the true charm of the region. When dining at the restaurant chain, you'll be asked which bread you prefer: biscuits or corn muffins, and your choice will be included with your meal.
The quality of Cracker Barrel's biscuits has been questioned
Of course, even Cracker Barrel's iconic buttermilk biscuits aren't immune to the occasional controversy. As innocent as the baked goods appear, they're included on the list of changes Cracker Barrel seriously regretted. In 2025, Cracker Barrel employees alleged that they were instructed to store unsold biscuits in order to serve them to patrons the following day. The day-old biscuit allegations sparked outrage among those who expected a fresh homestyle meal — bread included. Cracker Barrel later came forward with a message stating that, going forward, customers could expect improved, freshly prepared biscuits.
This move came around the same time that Cracker Barrel was undoing other changes as well, like getting rid of its new logo after fierce customer backlash. The resurrection of fresh biscuits wasn't overlooked, though. Fans on Reddit praised the promise of fresh biscuits, like this Cracker Barrel customer: "Those biscuits were amazing! Made the whole meal better. Hopefully they are going back to some old ways!" If Cracker Barrel can maintain that quality, the buttermilk biscuits aren't losing their popularity anytime soon.