3 Changes Cracker Barrel Seriously Regretted

Cracker Barrel has plenty of regular customers and diehard fans, whether they're the type who love the Old Timer Breakfast (which can also be made into delicious breakfast sandwiches) or they're among those who are particularly enthralled by the old-school items available at the restaurant chain's gift shop. However, even with its strong fanbase (or perhaps because of it) Cracker Barrel seemingly can't stop getting itself in trouble. It's made a handful of changes over the years that have been detrimental to the company and its image at large.

Whether it's a marketing decision that fans absolutely despised or a business choice that completely blew up in the company's face, Cracker Barrel has shown a growing tendency to blunder big time. Menu changes and discontinuations might have received some minor blowback from fans, but only a few of the chain's mistakes were actively regretted by the company itself. These three changes made by Cracker Barrel were subsequently corrected in an attempt to right the ship as much as possible when it discovered the plan had failed. In truth, these changes contributed in big and small ways to the slump that Cracker Barrel has been experiencing lately, and the company is still trying to make customers forget about them to this day.