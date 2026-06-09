3 Changes Cracker Barrel Seriously Regretted
Cracker Barrel has plenty of regular customers and diehard fans, whether they're the type who love the Old Timer Breakfast (which can also be made into delicious breakfast sandwiches) or they're among those who are particularly enthralled by the old-school items available at the restaurant chain's gift shop. However, even with its strong fanbase (or perhaps because of it) Cracker Barrel seemingly can't stop getting itself in trouble. It's made a handful of changes over the years that have been detrimental to the company and its image at large.
Whether it's a marketing decision that fans absolutely despised or a business choice that completely blew up in the company's face, Cracker Barrel has shown a growing tendency to blunder big time. Menu changes and discontinuations might have received some minor blowback from fans, but only a few of the chain's mistakes were actively regretted by the company itself. These three changes made by Cracker Barrel were subsequently corrected in an attempt to right the ship as much as possible when it discovered the plan had failed. In truth, these changes contributed in big and small ways to the slump that Cracker Barrel has been experiencing lately, and the company is still trying to make customers forget about them to this day.
Shifting focus to Holler & Dash
If you've never heard of the Cracker Barrel spinoff Holler & Dash you're not alone, and that was a major problem for Cracker Barrel in the late 2010s. Holler & Dash wasn't the first failed Cracker Barrel spinoff, but the restaurant was a major focus for Cracker Barrel when it first opened in Homewood, Alabama in 2016. It was marketed separately from Cracker Barrel as a millennial-focused, fast-casual breakfast chain that was poised for expansion. However, by early 2020, the restaurant ceased to exist entirely, with each location being replaced by Cracker Barrel's newly acquired Maple Street Biscuit Company.
It's no surprise that a massive company like Cracker Barrel would regret investing time and money into a restaurant that flopped, but what was more of an issue was how publicly scrutinized the flop was. Not everyone who visited Holler & Dash knew it was a Cracker Barrel offshoot. Outside of some similar motifs and branding, the two brands weren't particularly synonymous with each other.
Cracker Barrel fans wound up discovering the endeavor was a flop when an important shareholder, Sardar Biglari, blasted the endeavor in 2019, mere months before Holler & Dash closed for good. "From the outset, we believed Holler & Dash was an ill-conceived project that was destined to fail," Biglari wrote in an open letter to the company's president and CEO at the time (via NRN). "After three years, our original conviction has only intensified. The company has no business pursuing a start-up ... We are becoming increasingly concerned about Cracker Barrel's recent and potential capital allocation decisions."
Changing the interior of its restaurants
Holler & Dash's rise and fall in the late 2010s was disastrous behind the scenes for Cracker Barrel, but a major mistake that happened in front of customers' eyes was the choice to modernize the interior of several Cracker Barrel restaurants in 2024. The chain had initially wanted to remodel all of its 600 locations to obtain the aesthetic of an open-concept modern farmhouse with white paint, different lighting, and upgraded seating, but fans were instantly enraged by the change. One early visitor to a fully remodeled Cracker Barrel location in 2024 posted the new look to Reddit, saying, "This new design makes me feel like I'm dining in McDonald's." We here at The Takeout also weren't impressed with Cracker Barrel's interior redesign, as it looked quite plain and soulless.
The change initially seemed like a positive one for Cracker Barrel, as despite plenty of outrage online the few locations that got the modern farmhouse treatment received a promising uptick in sales early into the process. However, this didn't last long. Another, even more widely-criticized change to Cracker Barrel (which we'll talk about in just a moment) came about in August 2025 and the backlash wound up halting all of Cracker Barrel's modernization attempts at the same time. In the end, about 40 Cracker Barrel locations got refreshed in some way before the restaurant stopped entirely and only four locations received the complete remodel which has now gone down in infamy.
Changing the logo
Last but most certainly not least, the brief logo change that Cracker Barrel rolled out in August 2025 has to be among the most regrettable changes that any restaurant chain has executed in recent memory. The chain announced its plan to modernize the logo on August 19, which involved removing the "Old Timer" mascot, the barrel, and the "old country store" text beneath the restaurant's name. It only took eight days for Cracker Barrel's new logo to be scrapped due to an outpouring of anger from customers.
In theory, the logo change was merely another example of minimalist branding (a trend that countless companies have hopped on in recent years), but Cracker Barrel struck a nerve with just about everyone online within a week of its announcement. People who hate boring and uninteresting marketing maneuvers considered it, you guessed it, boring and uninteresting. Meanwhile, conservatives deemed the new logo to be woke and saw it as an attack on people who love the old-school American aesthetic that Cracker Barrel has traditionally catered to. The decision and the outrage it incited ultimately cost the company millions of dollars and caused many of its most loyal fans to become disillusioned despite how quickly the company was to roll back the rebrand. Needless to say, if Cracker Barrel could erase the logo swap from its history the company would do so in a heartbeat.