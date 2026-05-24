The Cheap Cracker Barrel Breakfast Sandwich That's Not On The Menu (Here's How To Order It)

The mere idea of creating two breakfast sandwiches out of the Old Timer Breakfast is already great, but it can be made even better by customizing the meal. For starters, getting either over-well or scrambled eggs can be a great choice, as either one has the ideal texture for a foundational piece of your sandwich. You can also opt for egg whites or get your eggs cooked over easy or sunny side up (but be prepared to use a fork when eating your sandwich). Plus, you can add colby cheese atop your eggs for a small upcharge. Similarly, while the choice between bacon and sausage is one that ultimately comes down to personal preference, using either a sausage patty or a turkey sausage patty is structurally ideal and will likely hold its heat much better than the alternative.

Beyond that, getting the right side can serve as an even greater upgrade to the sandwich. Ordering sliced tomatoes can give your sandwich a much-needed vegetable, but adding hash browns — either in casserole or standard form — can arguably improve your sandwich even more. While you can't realistically use your hash browns instead of bread for your sandwich like you can at McDonald's, the shredded and fried potatoes can provide a great savory boost that's hard to come by otherwise.

Plus, if you want to make some more sandwiches, you can do so if you're willing to pay a few extra dollars. While prices differ depending on location, you can add extra meat to your Old Timer Breakfast for just a few bucks and purchase four biscuits on the side for $4.29.