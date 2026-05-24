The Cheap Cracker Barrel Breakfast Sandwich That's Not On The Menu (Here's How To Order It)
A breakfast sandwich is among the most enjoyable forms that a morning meal can take. However, not every restaurant offers them to the early birds who crave the staple dish. While fast food chains often have an egg-centric breakfast sandwich on the menu (to varying degrees of success), casual chains like Cracker Barrel often focus on serving an entire plate of food. However, by ordering an Old Timer's Breakfast at the Tennessee-based restaurant chain, you can make two delicious breakfast sandwiches out of the ingredients you receive as part of the larger meal.
For those unaware, the Old Timer's Breakfast — which is known as one of the many Cracker Barrel menu items that new customers need to try – consists of two eggs, breakfast meat, two biscuits, gravy, and one side dish of your choosing. This means that, by placing your breakfast meat and eggs between your biscuits, you'll get two simple breakfast sandwiches to enjoy. From there, you can add some gravy if you view it as a fitting condiment for the job. All in all, this trick creates a delicious menu item that's arguably better than the other breakfast sandwiches on the menu, such as the Biscuit Breakfast, which only includes a choice of meat. Considering you can get the Old Timer's Breakfast for as little as $13 at some locations, these sandwich components are a fairly cost-effective choice at Cracker Barrel.
How to make the Cracker Barrel Old Timer Breakfast into the best sandwiches imaginable
The mere idea of creating two breakfast sandwiches out of the Old Timer Breakfast is already great, but it can be made even better by customizing the meal. For starters, getting either over-well or scrambled eggs can be a great choice, as either one has the ideal texture for a foundational piece of your sandwich. You can also opt for egg whites or get your eggs cooked over easy or sunny side up (but be prepared to use a fork when eating your sandwich). Plus, you can add colby cheese atop your eggs for a small upcharge. Similarly, while the choice between bacon and sausage is one that ultimately comes down to personal preference, using either a sausage patty or a turkey sausage patty is structurally ideal and will likely hold its heat much better than the alternative.
Beyond that, getting the right side can serve as an even greater upgrade to the sandwich. Ordering sliced tomatoes can give your sandwich a much-needed vegetable, but adding hash browns — either in casserole or standard form — can arguably improve your sandwich even more. While you can't realistically use your hash browns instead of bread for your sandwich like you can at McDonald's, the shredded and fried potatoes can provide a great savory boost that's hard to come by otherwise.
Plus, if you want to make some more sandwiches, you can do so if you're willing to pay a few extra dollars. While prices differ depending on location, you can add extra meat to your Old Timer Breakfast for just a few bucks and purchase four biscuits on the side for $4.29.