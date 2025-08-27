Cracker Barrel Gets Rid Of Its New Logo After Fierce Customer Backlash

Late August, in the food news biz, is usually all about Labor Day barbecue recipes, back-to-school lunch ideas, and speculating on when Starbucks will drop the PSL. This year, however, we've had something even more fun to focus on — the scandal I'm calling Cracker Barrelgate. It all started when the company changed its logo, which is something businesses do all the time. The logo change went along with plans to revamp the restaurant interiors to take on a more contemporary look. Seemingly out of the blue, however, customer complaints sparked a huge controversy. While some found the new logo bland and corporate, others, especially conservatives, seemed to interpret it as the company trying to distance itself from a "country" image. The backlash first led corporate officials to defend the new changes, but ultimately, the company wound up reversing them.

Yes, you heard right — Cracker Barrel is caving in to the pressure. As it announced on X, "Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain." There's been no word on any of the other design changes, however. To date, several restaurants have already been given makeovers to include features such as bookcases and more modern lighting. Whether any further remodeling efforts will go forward remains to be seen, but we're betting Cracker Barrel won't dare mess with any of the more nostalgically "country" elements such as rocking chairs, pegboard games, and mounted deer heads.