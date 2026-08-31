How Much Protein Is In A Single Slice Of Sourdough Bread?
Sourdough bread has become a staple for everything from avocado toast to fast-food chain menu items, as its subtle tangy flavor, soft texture, and hearty slices complement just about anything, making it a go-to bread for many of us. For some people, sourdough may also be easier to digest than other types of bread. But what about its protein content? Although sprouted grain bread is generally the bread type with the most protein, sourdough can pack a decent amount too.
Traditionally, sourdough is mostly made with flour, and the type of flour used greatly determines how much protein each slice contains. Conveniently, flours with higher protein content, such as bread flour, all-purpose flour, and whole wheat flour, will not only provide more protein per slice but also aid in creating an overall better-tasting and looking sourdough. Boule-shaped sourdough made with all-purpose or bread flour will typically contain roughly 2.5 grams of protein per 1-ounce slice (28 grams). Sourdough bread made with whole wheat flour contains more protein, at around 6 grams for a 1-ounce slice.
When it comes to most store-bought sourdough bread, though, additives and other ultra-processed ingredients are used. As a result, a slice of store-bought sourdough bread may contain less protein, about 3 to 5 grams for a slightly larger slice around 1.5 ounces (42.5 grams).
Boosting the protein in your sourdough slice
There are few things better than a warm slice of sourdough slathered with butter and paired with a cup of coffee — pure heaven. However, while a slice of sourdough provides you with a few grams of protein, that amount alone may not be enough to keep you feeling full for long, and sourdough is not considered a complete protein source. Protein is composed of several different amino acids, and a complete protein contains all nine essential amino acids the body needs to maintain proper functioning. Most plant-based foods, with the exception of soy, are incomplete proteins. On the other hand, many animal-based foods, such as meat, fish, dairy, and eggs, are complete proteins.
While you don't need complete proteins at every meal, you can easily boost the protein content of your sourdough slice and turn it into a complete protein by pairing it with legumes, nuts, or seeds, which fill in one another's missing amino acids. Or, you can simply enjoy a slice of sourdough with a complete protein source. Boosting the protein of your sourdough slice will also improve satiety, reduce glucose spikes, and maintain energy levels.
While it may not be the most protein-rich food on your plate, sourdough can still be a nutritious addition to a balanced meal while contributing to your day-to-day protein needs, particularly when paired with complementary protein sources. And when you consider how well it pairs with protein-rich foods, there's little reason to leave this beloved bread off your plate.