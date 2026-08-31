How Much Protein Is In A Single Slice Of Sourdough Bread?

Sourdough bread has become a staple for everything from avocado toast to fast-food chain menu items, as its subtle tangy flavor, soft texture, and hearty slices complement just about anything, making it a go-to bread for many of us. For some people, sourdough may also be easier to digest than other types of bread. But what about its protein content? Although sprouted grain bread is generally the bread type with the most protein, sourdough can pack a decent amount too.

Traditionally, sourdough is mostly made with flour, and the type of flour used greatly determines how much protein each slice contains. Conveniently, flours with higher protein content, such as bread flour, all-purpose flour, and whole wheat flour, will not only provide more protein per slice but also aid in creating an overall better-tasting and looking sourdough. Boule-shaped sourdough made with all-purpose or bread flour will typically contain roughly 2.5 grams of protein per 1-ounce slice (28 grams). Sourdough bread made with whole wheat flour contains more protein, at around 6 grams for a 1-ounce slice.

When it comes to most store-bought sourdough bread, though, additives and other ultra-processed ingredients are used. As a result, a slice of store-bought sourdough bread may contain less protein, about 3 to 5 grams for a slightly larger slice around 1.5 ounces (42.5 grams).