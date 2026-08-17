5 Fast Food Chain Sourdough Items You Should Try

In tough times, Americans have always turned to sourdough and ever since it made a resurgence in home kitchens during the pandemic, the tangy fermented bread has increasingly appeared on the menus of fast food chains; swapping traditional white burger buns and other basic sandwich breads for hearty sourdough slices. The distinctive sour flavor cuts through rich, fatty ingredients like beef, bacon, and cheese, while its sturdy yet soft interior and crusty, chewy edges complement everything from breakfast sandwiches to hot, melty burgers. Some chains have quietly been serving items on sourdough bread for decades, giving them a leg up in terms of perfecting both the bread and the ingredients inside. Others have introduced sourdough more recently, proving the bread's appeal extends well beyond artisan bakeries and homemade loaves.

Sourdough bakers and eaters know that not all sourdough bread tastes the same, and the flavors and textures also differ between fast food restaurants, but what's sandwiched between the two slices plays a role too. The best sourdough strikes a balance between being sturdy enough to stand up to juicy fillings without becoming soggy and being distinctive enough in the flavor department to shine alongside the ingredients it holds. Whether you're a longtime sourdough lover or simply sourdough-curious, these five fast food chain sourdough items check both boxes; making them well worth ordering, according to reviewers and diners across the internet.