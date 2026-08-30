4 Aldi Meats Shoppers Should Avoid

Aldi's frozen ground turkey is one of the cheapest meats around, often beating out similar products from other stores by a significant margin. However, shoppers say it's not worth the discount. When The Takeout ranked Aldi's best and worst ground meats, Kirkwood Frozen Ground Turkey landed in last place. As our reviewer noted, "It has a somewhat funky aftertaste that makes it borderline unpalatable."

Reddit seems to agree, too. Apparently, the ground turkey hasn't always been a dud, but the quality has gone downhill. In September 2025, one Redditor claimed that the taste of Aldi's frozen turkey had changed, writing, "I would say within the last 4 months or so, I noticed and just stopped getting it." Another wrote, "It was fine, then it suddenly started to smell like wet dog and had an off-putting taste. We tried a few more times and each was the same, so we stopped using it."

A third Redditor claimed that they'd found bone fragments in the turkey: "It used to be my go-to, but then I had a whole pot of chili ruined because there were shredded bone fragments in the ground turkey," they stated. "It was a one-off incident, but I cannot get past it."

It's worth noting that a bout of bird flu decimated turkey populations in 2025, so spotty supply could be the cause of Aldi's turkey woes. Some shoppers still swear by the cheap meat, but it seems that the quality is inconsistent at best. This is one product to skip — at least, until further notice.