4 Aldi Meats Shoppers Should Avoid
For the most part, there's nothing wrong with Aldi's suspiciously cheap meat. The chain uses savvy business practices to keep prices low. Still, not every product is worth the price. A good deal isn't a good deal if you aren't able to finish your plate, and some of Aldi's low-priced products leave customers without an appetite.
Of course, personal preference does matter. If you're not a lamb fan, you won't enjoy Aldi's lamb chops any more than you'd enjoy lamb from a rival store. But personal preference only matters so much if the meat is tough, slimy, or laden with unpleasant additives. We've scoured social media to find the worst offenders, so you — and your wallet — won't have to learn to avoid them the hard way. Opt for other products, be strategic about your shopping times to find better discounts on Aldi meat, or consider stopping by a different store.
Kirkwood Frozen Ground Turkey
Aldi's frozen ground turkey is one of the cheapest meats around, often beating out similar products from other stores by a significant margin. However, shoppers say it's not worth the discount. When The Takeout ranked Aldi's best and worst ground meats, Kirkwood Frozen Ground Turkey landed in last place. As our reviewer noted, "It has a somewhat funky aftertaste that makes it borderline unpalatable."
Reddit seems to agree, too. Apparently, the ground turkey hasn't always been a dud, but the quality has gone downhill. In September 2025, one Redditor claimed that the taste of Aldi's frozen turkey had changed, writing, "I would say within the last 4 months or so, I noticed and just stopped getting it." Another wrote, "It was fine, then it suddenly started to smell like wet dog and had an off-putting taste. We tried a few more times and each was the same, so we stopped using it."
A third Redditor claimed that they'd found bone fragments in the turkey: "It used to be my go-to, but then I had a whole pot of chili ruined because there were shredded bone fragments in the ground turkey," they stated. "It was a one-off incident, but I cannot get past it."
It's worth noting that a bout of bird flu decimated turkey populations in 2025, so spotty supply could be the cause of Aldi's turkey woes. Some shoppers still swear by the cheap meat, but it seems that the quality is inconsistent at best. This is one product to skip — at least, until further notice.
Lean Ground Beef, 93% Lean / 7% Fat
Influencer Bobby Parrish has beef with Aldi's Lean Ground Beef. "This is not just beef," he told viewers in an Instagram reel. "It's ground beef and natural flavoring." Parrish went on to explain that the food industry uses "natural flavor" as a mostly meaningless buzzword. The video, with its horror-movie sound effects and flashing warning signs, errs on the side of fear-mongering, but it raises a valid point.
Natural flavors are flavor additives that come from plants or animals instead of synthetic chemicals. Some are as simple as ground pepper, while others are highly processed — and they're less regulated than synthetic alternatives. They aren't necessarily bad, and their presence doesn't necessarily mean that Aldi's beef is worse for you than additive-free alternatives. The additives also suggest that Aldi is compensating for something: High-quality ground beef should be beef, and beef alone.
Even if you don't care about the added flavors, this product is one to skip. Our reviewer who taste-tested and ranked the ground meats at Aldi wasn't keen on it, favoring instead the additive-free grass-fed version. Also, you'll probably want to buy fattier beef unless you're on a low-fat diet. Extra-lean ground beef tends to be dry and flavorless.
Kirkwood Chicken Breast Fillets
Aldi's Kirkwood Chicken Breast Fillets used to be a cult product. The beloved "red bag chicken" even inspired its own 25,700-member-strong Facebook fan club. However, fans claim the frozen fillets have changed — and not for the better. "[It] used to be some very good chicken fillets, but [it's] definitely changed the recipe," wrote one Redditor.
Eagle-eyed internet sleuths have noted that the nutritional information has changed. The fillets, which used to have 32 grams of protein per serving, now have 22. "They probably added more breading and decreased the amount of actual chicken," speculated one Facebook user.
Some shoppers say that the chicken meat has become "woody," which may be the result of a muscle disorder. "I stopped buying 'red bag of chicken' from Aldi because it was all so woody," one Redditor wrote. Admittedly, woody meat is a growing problem for many retailers — and some commenters complain that Aldi's fresh chicken breasts are woody, too. Still, it's easier to avoid woody meat if you opt for fresh over frozen. Poke the breasts and examine their color: They should be firm but not hard, with an even, pink tone.
Deli meat
When one Aldi shopper turned to Reddit for deli meat recommendations, there was a near-unanimous consensus. "Honestly, the lunch meat at ALDI is not quality," warned the top comment. The chain's subpar sandwich cuts showed up in a Reddit thread on Aldi items to avoid, too. "I'm with you on the deli meats; they're disgusting ... " wrote one Redditor. Several shoppers also called the meat slimy, which can be a sign of spoilage.
Aldi doesn't have a deli counter, so the meat comes pre-packaged — not sliced fresh. Pre-packaged deli meat tends to be more processed than fresh cuts, so you're not getting the premium stuff. "I'll happily drive to another store with a deli counter to get fresh sliced meats," one Aldi shopper told Reddit.
There's one exception to the rule: Shoppers repeatedly said that the store's salami was the only deli meat worth buying. "Salami is the only one I'll buy if I don't have time to hit a proper deli," shared one Redditor. For other lunch meat needs, though, you're better off stopping by a grocery store with a better deli or seeking out a local mom-and-pop shop.