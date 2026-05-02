Menu Buzzwords You Can Ignore Because They're Mostly Meaningless

On the one hand, we really can't begrudge restaurants for adding a little fluff to their menus. It's not exactly easy to keep a restaurant open, and if declaring a hamburger to be "artisanal" helps move the needle even slightly, restaurateurs are likely willing to take a chance. But it reaches a point where it's a bit much, doesn't it? There's a fine line between a bit of hifalutin copy and a restaurant trying to pull a fast one on you.

The thing about menu copy (and just about any other food-related copy) is that there are a lot of words that don't have a legal definition. If you want to sell your bologna as "all-natural", it can't contain any artificial ingredients, but you can describe even something as nature-defying as Fruit Gushers as containing "natural flavors." It's not necessarily a sinister attempt to foist low-quality food upon you, but it does mean you need to take these descriptors with a grain of artisanal, handmade salt. (How can salt be handmade? Exactly.)