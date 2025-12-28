What It Means When Bologna Is Labeled As 'All-Natural'

When you think of artificial meat products, you probably think of Spam first and then bologna as a close second. You might be reluctant to even use the words "natural" and "bologna" in the same sentence unless it's to explain how not natural the stuff is. So, it could come as a surprise to hear that there is such a thing as all-natural bologna.

To be considered all-natural, bologna must be free from synthetic ingredients of any kind, such as artificial nitrates and nitrites. Other than that, it can contain any cut or amount of meat with spices. This is definitely a processed meat, but that doesn't mean it's necessarily unnatural or "fake." The idea that bologna isn't made from actual meat is, unfortunately, a bologna myth that will probably never die.

While bologna does use real meat, consisting of all beef or a mixture of pork and beef, natural bologna specifically uses vegetable-derived nitrates. Vegetable nitrates and nitrites are often derived from fermented powder made out of celery, spinach, or beets, and the taste will vary based on how this blend is made. Artificial nitrates and nitrites, on the other hand, are produced through the crystallization of sodium nitrite and potassium nitrite solutions.

Research has shown our bodies can't really tell the difference. For example, cured bacon is different than uncured varieties in that it uses artificial nitrates, even though there's negligible flavor change between the two. Also, there's no major difference in healthiness between artificial and natural nitrates.