Find The Cheapest Meat At Aldi With This Simple Trick

If you're seeking extra discounts at Aldi and don't want to stroll down the "aisle of shame," it's a little tricky. Aldi doesn't do traditional coupons which grant you additional price cuts on produce or meat. Luckily, regular shoppers have a simple tip for people in search of cheaper protein. If you want to avoid buying this item at Aldi for full cost, you can cut your meat spending in half just by shopping early mornings.

The hack works daily because Aldi shelves are stocked in the morning, often with meat that's marked half-price. Workers may also put out discount meat throughout the day, depending on whether it's busy, but first thing in the morning is the most common time. One of the reasons Aldi meat is so suspiciously cheap in the morning has to do with expiration dates, but don't panic yet. The meat you see discounted will usually have a sell-by date of the following day, meaning it should be perfectly good on the day you buy it. You can also safely freeze chicken, fish, beef, or pork and use it later.

Customers attest to this trick being reliable, in case you still have doubts. One Reddit user says, "I always stock up and buy any 50% off beef or salmon at Aldi." On the same thread, another confirmed that employees are aware of the excitement this morning discount causes, saying, "The shift lead said they had a ton and I should have seen the chaos at 9 am lol. I'm set for months now between the beef and steelhead."