Why Aldi's Meat Is So Suspiciously Cheap

One thing you won't see in any American Aldi stores is a butcher's counter — how could it possibly fit into such a small space? The lack of a butcher isn't too out of step with many larger supermarkets, however, since quite a few have done away with in-house meat cutting. Since Aldi sells only pre-packaged meats, this means a reduction in both space and staffing, which results in a lower overhead and contributes to the overall affordability. Aldi also doesn't have a single meat supplier, but works with a variety of different providers in countries including Australia, Canada, Mexico, and New Zealand as well as the U.S.The more it spreads its business around, the better it's able to take advantage of which supplier is offering the best deals at any given time.

Aldi often passes the savings down to shoppers in the form of weekly specials, since any given week is likely to feature one or more excellent deals on chicken, pork, or beef. (Sometimes even lamb, although this isn't always in stock.) If you really want to save big, however, look for the packages of meat with the big red stickers marked "50% off." The meat may be nearing its sell-by date, but if you either take it home and cook it the same day or else stick it straight in the freezer, it's perfectly safe and just as tasty as if you'd paid full price.