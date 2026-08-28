You're Better Off Buying Fruit With The Stickers Intact For This Unexpected Reason

Most people regard fruit stickers with somewhere between mild annoyance and utter indifference, but the petite produce labels shouldn't be overlooked (or put down the drain). In addition to providing valuable information about the origin of fruits and allowing cashiers to efficiently ring up your produce, the stickers can help you find the freshest fruits at the supermarket. This might seem bananas; what does a sticker have to do with fruit quality? However, it actually makes a whole lot of sense.

Fruit stickers are carefully designed to avoid harming produce when they're stuck on, but when they're torn or peeled off, they can bruise or tear the skin of the fruit. This damage is often almost imperceptible, but it can cause produce to spoil and decay much faster (for this same reason, you should use caution when peeling the stickers off of fruit). So when selecting your Honeycrisps, mandarins, or Bartletts, it's best to opt for fruits with the stickers intact whenever possible. However, torn or missing stickers are a much bigger red flag for some fruits than others.