Stop Putting Produce Stickers Down The Drain – They're Doing More Damage Than You'd Think

When you get home from the grocery store with a fresh batch of produce, the stickers that come on each fruit or vegetable are likely the least of your worries until it creeps up on you mid-bite or wash, having been stuck on at random. So you do away with the nuisance — but how? If you're letting it wash down your drain, you need a new sticker disposal method. While the stickers seem harmless, and are usually no bigger than a blueberry, they can cling to the inside of your drain pipes, or wind up caught in water treatment facilities or ocean water. Sure, produce stickers are small, but millions of them are mighty (and not in a good way).

Produce stickers are there for the convenience and efficiency of the retailer you purchase them from. Each one has a unique price look-up code, making it easier for the cashier to tell which of the five apple types you're buying. Unfortunately, most of the stickers aren't biodegradable. Produce stickers are made with a thin layer of vinyl that can stand up to the packing, shipping, and refreshing produce showers that occur at the grocery store until the time of purchase. This also means that the stickers aren't edible, and while you can't avoid eating or drinking all microplastics (sorry), you can avoid eating produce stickers. Just be sure to dispose of them properly.