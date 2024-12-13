Why You Need To Use Caution When Peeling The Stickers Off Of Fruit

There has been a lot of furor over the stickers that come on fruits — are they edible? Technically yes (it won't kill you to eat one, but don't make a habit of it). Are they biodegradable? Not yet, but hey, scientists are working on that. But they should be removed and thrown away at some point before eating that piece of fruit, and when you peel them off, you might exercise a bit of caution while doing it.

The reason you should be careful when removing the stickers off fruit is because an unintentional puncture wound through the skin, or accidental dropping and bruising of the skin, can speed up the spoilage process. While punctured or bruised fruit is absolutely still edible (an apple cutter like this one from OXO makes it easy to just toss the offending bit), it does make the fruit more susceptible to early molding, as bacteria can access the flesh through the lack of peel or thinner peel, and end up with the perfect atmosphere in which to spread. For fruits where you can eat the peel and the flesh, that's just double sad.