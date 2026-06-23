11 Tricks To Pick The Freshest Fruit At The Grocery Store Every Time

It's just a fact that, sometimes, even the most experienced shoppers find themselves falling into the dreaded pitfall of bringing home produce that looked promising at the store, but failed to deliver the great taste they were hoping for once sliced open and sampled. Many fruits tend to trip up customers when they're searching for the best pick of the pile. While we've written about when each summer fruit tastes best, what specifically to look for is a different matter, and is exactly what we wanted to focus on.

Many fruits provide us with some pretty telltale signs as to what's happening beneath the skin. From texture to weight, and even distinct details (like that field spot on a watermelon), shoppers can determine whether a fruit was picked at the right time, stored properly, or is ready to enjoy immediately. Knowing exactly what to look for can make all the difference between a beautiful bite and a real bummer.

Experts, growers, and fruit connoisseurs have uncovered some simple techniques to improve the odds of selecting a winner when browsing through the produce section at the grocery store. So, before your next trip, take a few moments to familiarize yourself with these fruit-selection tricks. They may help you skip over the duds and head home with fruit that's sweeter, juicier, and fresher.