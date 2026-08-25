This Trader Joe's Cookie Dupe Knocks The Beloved Name Brand Down A Peg
When most people think of creme-filled sandwich cookies, the first thing that pops to mind is probably a certain four-letter name brand that starts and ends with "O." However, Oreo isn't the only sandwich cookie game in town, and America's top grocery store, Trader Joe's, offers a take on the beloved black-and-white cookie that gives the name brand a run for its money: Joe-Joe's. Let's cut to the chase: If you expect TJ's Joe-Joe's to taste exactly like Oreos, you're going to be disappointed. In fact, we would argue that the cookies' real strength lies in their differences from "milk's favorite cookie."
While they're unlikely to convince die-hard Oreo loyalists, Joe-Joe's have gained a dedicated following, beloved for their less sweet flavor, thicker, crunchier cookies, and natural-tasting, vanilla-forward filling. One Reddit user noted that Joe-Joe's are "multiple times better than Oreos at every aspect" and that they're cheaper (at the time of writing, a 13.4-ounce package of Joe-Joe's costs $3.49, slightly less per ounce than a similarly-sized package of Oreos at Walmart).
Personally, Joe-Joe's was one of the first Trader Joe's items I fell in love with, and I still appreciate the heartier, more rustic-feeling cookies and rich vanilla bean-specked filling. However, if the price and taste of classic Joe-Joe's aren't enough to convince you, there are a few other reasons to give Trader Joe's Oreo dupe a shot.
What makes Joe-Joe's special
Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's are the flagship variety, but for many Joe-Joe's fans, the delightful range of secondary flavors is where the cookies really outshine Oreos. Joe-Joe's come in myriad varieties, from summery strawberry lemonade to autumnal pumpkin. Candy Cane Joe-Joe's are a particularly popular seasonal Trader Joe's product — one Reddit user gushed, "IMO, no flavor of Oreo will ever come close to Candy Cane Joe-Joe's. The end." The cherry on top? TJ's offers uniquely indulgent treats such as Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe's and PB-enrobed Chocolate and Peanut Butter Joe-Joe's, which might convince even the most stubborn Oreo purists to cross the aisle.
It's worth noting that the Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's were reformulated in 2023 because, according to TJ's website, "the classic Joe-Joe's we all knew and loved simply weren't matching our expectations." The iconic toucan-emblazoned box disappeared from shelves, and the cookies reappeared months later in a sleeker, more Oreo-adjacent blue-and-white sleeve. Like almost all changes to beloved products, the reformulation sparked controversy, but it seems many reviewers prefer the new version. One Redditor wrote, "I like these better! Does taste like they improved."
While I have to admit that I miss the old packaging, I still find Joe-Joe's totally delicious, especially when eaten with the twist-and-scrape method (aka the only correct way to consume sandwich cookies). No matter how the cookie crumbles, if you're craving more tasty TJ's alternatives, here are Trader Joe's best name-brand food dupes.