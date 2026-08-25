This Trader Joe's Cookie Dupe Knocks The Beloved Name Brand Down A Peg

When most people think of creme-filled sandwich cookies, the first thing that pops to mind is probably a certain four-letter name brand that starts and ends with "O." However, Oreo isn't the only sandwich cookie game in town, and America's top grocery store, Trader Joe's, offers a take on the beloved black-and-white cookie that gives the name brand a run for its money: Joe-Joe's. Let's cut to the chase: If you expect TJ's Joe-Joe's to taste exactly like Oreos, you're going to be disappointed. In fact, we would argue that the cookies' real strength lies in their differences from "milk's favorite cookie."

While they're unlikely to convince die-hard Oreo loyalists, Joe-Joe's have gained a dedicated following, beloved for their less sweet flavor, thicker, crunchier cookies, and natural-tasting, vanilla-forward filling. One Reddit user noted that Joe-Joe's are "multiple times better than Oreos at every aspect" and that they're cheaper (at the time of writing, a 13.4-ounce package of Joe-Joe's costs $3.49, slightly less per ounce than a similarly-sized package of Oreos at Walmart).

Personally, Joe-Joe's was one of the first Trader Joe's items I fell in love with, and I still appreciate the heartier, more rustic-feeling cookies and rich vanilla bean-specked filling. However, if the price and taste of classic Joe-Joe's aren't enough to convince you, there are a few other reasons to give Trader Joe's Oreo dupe a shot.