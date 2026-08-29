9 Chain Seafood Boil Restaurants That You Need To Try, According To Customers

Cajun and Old Bay spices, shrimp and crawfish, potatoes and corn; all integral ingredients to a delicious seafood boil. But if you're not making your seafood boil at home and are instead hitting a chain restaurant, it can be nerve-racking to dive in and leave your trust up to the chef. After all, there are dozens of chain seafood boil restaurants across the United States. Not to mention, chains are known for their fast service, and the biggest seafood boil mistake is that timing is everything when it comes to building a boil. So, where can you go that the boil is worth the price and, frankly, your taste buds? Trust us, dining at a seafood restaurant is the one time you'll want to splurge, as low seafood prices can signal cutting corners when it comes to sourcing.

Thankfully, customers all across America have already done the hard work of trying out these restaurants, and their reviews are your ticket to ensuring you get the best seafood boil possible. Looking out for portions, quality, service, flavors, and consistency makes all the difference, so we've gathered the best of the best that hit all these categories, bringing the best seafood boil right to you. Though if you're not so much of a boil fan, you can always grab a seafood plate with help from our guide to the best seafood restaurant in every state.