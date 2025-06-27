The Type Of Crab You Should Buy For Your Crab Boil

When spending time by the water, a seafood boil and boating excursion make for a fun summer weekend. Though if you've never been to a proper crab boil, it can be hard to know what exactly to buy. We spoke to Kory Foltz, the culinary director at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, and his insight is super helpful to know before you shell out your hard-earned cash for some hard shell crabs.

Naturally, Foltz explains that the type of crab you'd want depends on whether you're boiling crab legs or the entire crab. For whole crab, Foltz is very much in favor of blue crabs. According to him, they have a nice flavor and texture and are fairly common along the East Coast of the United States. Importantly, they cook up really nicely. "Blue crabs hold up well to the high heat of boiling without falling apart and soak up the spicy seasoning nicely, which is why they're a favorite for seafood boils," Foltz told The Takeout.

Let's say that you're just looking at leg meat — king crab or snow crab will be much better bets. "King crab legs are huge and packed with sweet, tender meat, making them super popular for their rich flavor and big portions. Snow crab legs are smaller but still meaty and sweet, with a slightly firmer texture," Foltz explained. He said both king and snow crab legs can easily handle being steamed and boiled, and they're good at absorbing seasonings.