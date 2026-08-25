The 4 Best Grocery Store Key Lime Pies Money Can Buy
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Key lime pie is one of the most iconic Florida dishes, but the citrusy treat is also a hit well beyond the borders of the Sunshine State. The refreshing-yet-indulgent blend of tart, aromatic key limes (which aren't the same as regular limes), creamy sweetened condensed milk filling, and buttery crust is firmly established alongside the likes of pumpkin, cherry, and pecan as one of America's most popular pies.
Whether you prefer it topped with meringue or whipped cream, or nestled in a pastry or graham cracker crust, key lime pie is hard not to love, but it can be less than appealing to make from scratch. Luckily, if you're craving the tangy treat but aren't up for hours of zesting, juicing, whipping, and chilling, there are plenty of fabulous (and fabulously convenient) premade key lime pies on the market. Here are the four best grocery store key lime pies money can buy for close-to-homemade flavor without lifting a finger.
Publix
Publix may have been dethroned as America's top grocery store, but the Florida-based supermarket chain still puts up stiff competition when it comes to key lime pie. The Publix bakery key lime pie consists of creamy key lime filling in a graham cracker crust, prettily crowned with whipped topping, toasted almonds, and white chocolate. The citrusy dessert has gained something of a cult following over the years, with fans praising its creamy texture, zesty flavor, and top-notch price point.
What's most impressive is that many reviewers prefer the Publix key lime pie to far more expensive restaurant options, even in the dessert's namesake destination, the Florida Keys. In a Reddit thread discussing where to get a great key lime pie in Key West, the top comment recommended Publix. Several other users concurred, while one wrote, "Publix outranks nearly every slice I've had in Key West." If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing, elegantly topped key lime pie that competes with gourmet slices for a fraction of the price, Publix's key lime pie is a solid choice. A full-size, 34-ounce Publix key lime pie costs $10.99.
Marie Callender's
Marie Callender's might be most famous for its frozen chicken pot pies (one of the old-school meals '90s kids still remember), but the frozen food company also makes a fantastic key lime pie. The tangy treat features a graham cracker crust with a creamy filling made with Key West lime juice and topped with a ring of whipped cream rosettes. Fans love the pie's balanced key lime flavor, light texture, and excellent whipped filling-to-crust ratio.
One Walmart reviewer raved, "It was delicious. Packed perfectly, [the] crust was tender and the flavor of the filling leaves me speechless." The cherry on top? The frozen pie doesn't require any baking, so you can stash it in your freezer, ready to thaw at a moment's notice and make you a summer potluck superhero. If you like a lighter, simply topped key lime pie and you love a great deal, Marie Callender's is a perfect option. A 30.4-ounce Marie Callender's key lime pie costs around $7.
Edwards
Edwards is a classic pie brand that has been a staple of the frozen dessert aisle for decades. Its beloved chocolate cream pie is probably its most recognizable offering, but the Atlanta-based company's key lime pie shouldn't be overlooked. Edwards' key lime pie combines a fresh-baked cookie crust with silky layers of filling laced with Key West lime juice and topped with a crown of whipped cream.
Reviewers praise its tart, firm filling, zesty key lime flavor, and salty-sweet crust. Additionally, several tasters noted that the Edwards pie isn't too sweet, in a refreshing contrast to many other grocery store key lime pies. One Walmart reviewer gushed, "It is absolutely delicious. Just the right amount of tart and sweet. The crust is yummy as well."
Like Marie Callender's, Edwards key lime pie doesn't require any baking, and some reviewers even suggest enjoying it straight from the freezer for an ultra-refreshing, ice cream-like treat. The citrusy dessert can be purchased in handy two-slice packs or whole pies, and it's a fabulous option if you're craving a zesty frozen pie that packs a punch of key lime flavor at a budget-friendly price point. A whole 30.4-ounce Edwards key lime pie costs about $7, while a two-slice pack will set you back around $4.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's does things a little differently, and that aesthetic extends to its key lime pie. TJ's key lime pie includes a traditional key lime juice and sweetened condensed milk filling in a classic graham cracker crust, but it's set apart from many other grocery store key lime pies by a few key details. It doesn't contain any artificial colors, meaning the filling is a pale yellow shade rather than lime green, and it comes without any toppings, so you can adorn it with your own whipped cream, meringue, or whatever your heart desires.
Despite (or perhaps because of) these differences, the sweet treat is a smash hit with TJ's shoppers. Fans love its rich texture, tart flavor, and thick, crispy-crunchy crust. One Reddit user wrote, "I got one for my mom and she said it was the closest thing to authentic from Florida she's had. Just the right balance of sweet and tart." The frozen pie is a seasonal item, typically available only in the spring and summer months, so you may want to stock your freezer while you can. If you are lucky enough to snag it, Trader Joe's key lime pie costs $5.99 for a 17-ounce package.