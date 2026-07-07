The Trader Joe's Sweet Treat Customers Say 'Has No Business Being That Good'

Trader Joe's regulars know every grocery trip must include at least one sweet treat. But for newbies, it's easy to get overwhelmed by all of the choices. Luckily, Trader Joe's shoppers have a solid recommendation: the Key lime pie. Like most versions of this citrus-forward dessert, the TJ's pie features a custard filling sitting atop a graham cracker crust. The filling is made of sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, whipped cream, sugar, and a blend of Key lime juice concentrate, lime puree, and lime oil.

Many people on social media rave about the pie's exceptional taste. One YouTuber said, "I like the little sharp Key lime flavor." They went on to praise the thickness of the graham cracker crust and the cheesecake-like consistency of the filling. A blogger compared the dessert to Costco's 4-pound fan-favorite Key lime pie and declared the Trader Joe's product the winner because it has a much stronger lime flavor.

A few Reddit users even claimed this Trader Joe's pie holds its own against hometown versions of the iconic Florida dish. "I've been up and down the Florida Keys for years. Never had a pie as good as this..." commented one fan of the treat. With a stamp of approval from real Floridians, you know this is one of those frozen Trader Joe's foods that taste homemade.