The Trader Joe's Sweet Treat Customers Say 'Has No Business Being That Good'
Trader Joe's regulars know every grocery trip must include at least one sweet treat. But for newbies, it's easy to get overwhelmed by all of the choices. Luckily, Trader Joe's shoppers have a solid recommendation: the Key lime pie. Like most versions of this citrus-forward dessert, the TJ's pie features a custard filling sitting atop a graham cracker crust. The filling is made of sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, whipped cream, sugar, and a blend of Key lime juice concentrate, lime puree, and lime oil.
Many people on social media rave about the pie's exceptional taste. One YouTuber said, "I like the little sharp Key lime flavor." They went on to praise the thickness of the graham cracker crust and the cheesecake-like consistency of the filling. A blogger compared the dessert to Costco's 4-pound fan-favorite Key lime pie and declared the Trader Joe's product the winner because it has a much stronger lime flavor.
A few Reddit users even claimed this Trader Joe's pie holds its own against hometown versions of the iconic Florida dish. "I've been up and down the Florida Keys for years. Never had a pie as good as this..." commented one fan of the treat. With a stamp of approval from real Floridians, you know this is one of those frozen Trader Joe's foods that taste homemade.
How to serve the Trader Joe's Key lime pie
The Trader Joe's Key lime pie is a blank canvas, so how you serve it is completely up to you. The classic topping choices are toasted meringue or whipped cream. Meringue requires a bit of culinary finesse, but whipped cream is easy to buy or make and complements the pie beautifully.
TJ's suggests making a strawberry whipped cream using freeze-dried strawberries. For a more tropical flavor, try adding toasted coconut to the whip. If you are absolutely cuckoo for coconuts, take it to another level by using the dairy-free coconut whipped topping from the Whipt brand, available at Trader Joe's. Alternatively, crank up the lime flavor by showering the whole pie in freshly grated lime zest. Like most frozen pies, this Key lime pie is best when thawed, but one Redditor suggests skipping the wait and enjoying it straight out of the freezer. That sounds pretty tempting on those hot days when you're eager to enjoy an ice-cold treat.
The entire 17-ounce pie is just $5.99, and the package suggests dividing it into four servings, which makes it perfect for a small gathering. The only catch is that the Key lime pie is one of the many seasonal items at TJ's that only stick around for the summer (though it does seem to return year after year), so hurry on over to your local store.