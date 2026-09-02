7 Best And 4 Worst Tequilas From Costco, According To Experts

There's no doubt that Costcos everywhere are a wonderland for those looking to save a few dollars on their weekly grocery list. But for some lucky ducks, Costco is also a haven for those who want to grab some tequila on their way to the checkout. Unfortunately, you should be warned that not all Costco locations have alcohol (including tequila) available for purchase for a few different reasons. Some states may allocate a limited number of liquor licenses per business, while others have a government board strongly regulating the stores that can sell alcohol. In other words, you may want to cue up a strongly worded Google search on Costco, alcohol, and your state laws to confirm where yours stands before continuing to see all the products you're missing out on.

But if the stars and bureaucracy have aligned and you are in a state where this is possible, you may realize in the tequila aisle you don't even know where to start. There are a surprising number of tequila brands at Costco, though these may vary by location. To help us narrow down the ones that truly shine — and those to avoid — we've turned to some experts for assistance. The experience of Victor Tenorio, beverage director at Fat Rosie's taco and tequila bar, paired with that of Chris Mottler, a certified ITA tequila sommelier, and Lauren Castaño, a tequila sommelier and digital creator, has given us some serious knowledge on the topic.