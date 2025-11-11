Costco Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Its Popular Kirkland Tequila — Here's What To Know

Kirkland brand tequilas from Costco are made in Mexico (which is also the only place the spirit is legally allowed to be made) and are enormously popular because – like many of the company's house brand items — they are an excellent value. While shoppers have come to expect to get a high quality liquor at a sometimes unbelievable price, perhaps the price tag is, indeed, too good to be true. A class action lawsuit filed in Miami, Florida against Costco alleges that the grocery chain misled consumers, claiming that its Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo tequilas are not made with 100% agave as the labels proclaim.

According to tequila regulations in the United States and Mexico, tequila brands may only claim to be a product of 100% agave if they are made exclusively from blue agave sugars. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff and their legal team claim that the Kirkland Signature Añejo Crisalino contains cane sugar. They argue that the Kirkland tequila labels lead customers to believe that they are getting a high-quality product for a low price, and many customers would not have purchased said tequilas had they known they were of lesser quality.