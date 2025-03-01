Who Actually Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Tequila?

Many popular Costco items have hidden brands behind them. But the warehouse chain likes to play coy when it comes to name-dropping its suppliers.

Costco sells Kirkland Signature brand tequila in three varieties including añejo, blanco, and cristalino. All three varieties are bottled in Mexico, according to the labeling, and authentic tequila can only be produced in specific regions of the country. This allows the average consumer to narrow down the maker of Costco's tequila. Further inspection of each bottle helps to pinpoint the region and exact distillery that might be currently producing the agave-based spirit sold at Costco.

People have speculated that the chain's Kirkland brand vodka might be Grey Goose, but the maker of Kirkland hard seltzer was actually revealed to be a leading manufacturer in Oregon. Similarly, pinpointing the exact producer of three varieties of this budget-friendly tequila takes a bit of digging, but here's what we know.