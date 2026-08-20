Pillsbury Dropped New Bakery-Inspired Treats That Might Just Rival Your Favorite Cafe

Unless you're a master baker, one thing you can't easily replicate at home is a freshly baked croissant, but Pillsbury just brought us the next best thing. The baked goods brand has added two new products to its permanent lineup: Butter Grands! Croissants and Chocolate Grands! Croissants. Unlike the classic cardboard tube Crescents, these will be located in the freezer section and include real butter in the recipe to ensure you get that flaky pastry bite.

The best part about them is they are as easy (if not easier) to make as most other Pillsbury products, in that you grab them straight from the freezer and pop them right in the oven; there's no need to thaw the pastries before you bake them. Each croissant has 48 layers to it, so you're practically guaranteed flakes everywhere (in the best way). No need to worry about what to do with stale croissants later since you'll be able to bake a fresh one whenever you want.