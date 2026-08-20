Pillsbury Dropped New Bakery-Inspired Treats That Might Just Rival Your Favorite Cafe
Unless you're a master baker, one thing you can't easily replicate at home is a freshly baked croissant, but Pillsbury just brought us the next best thing. The baked goods brand has added two new products to its permanent lineup: Butter Grands! Croissants and Chocolate Grands! Croissants. Unlike the classic cardboard tube Crescents, these will be located in the freezer section and include real butter in the recipe to ensure you get that flaky pastry bite.
The best part about them is they are as easy (if not easier) to make as most other Pillsbury products, in that you grab them straight from the freezer and pop them right in the oven; there's no need to thaw the pastries before you bake them. Each croissant has 48 layers to it, so you're practically guaranteed flakes everywhere (in the best way). No need to worry about what to do with stale croissants later since you'll be able to bake a fresh one whenever you want.
How to creatively use this bounty of fresh croissants
Now that you've got extraordinarily easy croissants on tap, there's basically no end to what you can do with them. You can always use them as the bread for a breakfast sandwich, but if you're feeling a little more adventurous use these croissants to make a more adult-friendly version of s'mores by ditching the Graham crackers and using these pastries instead. For a more savory option, turn the croissant into a hot dog bun for a rich handheld lunch or dinner. If you happen to have a waffle iron, you could also crisp up the croissant in that to create your own "croffle," which you can make a bit more indulgent by filling it with something tasty prior to waffling it.
A croissant is just as good all by itself, though, and since Pillsbury has both a sweet and savory option feel free to keep it easy. Brew yourself a fresh cup of coffee (using our barista-like tips), put on your favorite coffeehouse tunes, and grab your croissant from the toaster oven when the timer goes off.