Forget Buns, Serve Your Next Hot Dog In A Buttery Pastry Instead

From ballpark dogs and Sonoran hot dogs in bolillo rolls to a good old-fashioned backyard barbecue, hot dogs are versatile and well-loved items in the food world. If you're a fan of hot dogs, you may find yourself thinking that there's no way to improve them. Turns out, there's a simple yet delicious way to elevate this delicacy: croissant buns. Move over, pigs in a blanket; we've got a ballpark frank in a buttery pastry waiting to knock taste buds out of the park.

Don't be shy about giving your buns a rest and letting the flaky, buttery goodness of a croissant cradle your hot dog. But if you're going to experiment, get your croissants from a bakery, not a can. A pack of croissants from Costco's bakery may not be baked from scratch, but they're a perfect go-to for this dish. The texture and flavor of a croissant complement hot dogs so well that you may never go back to boring hotdog buns again. A croissant bun can be used for any sausage, whether a ballpark frank, a veggie dog, or even a bratwurst.