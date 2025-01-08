Forget Buns, Serve Your Next Hot Dog In A Buttery Pastry Instead
From ballpark dogs and Sonoran hot dogs in bolillo rolls to a good old-fashioned backyard barbecue, hot dogs are versatile and well-loved items in the food world. If you're a fan of hot dogs, you may find yourself thinking that there's no way to improve them. Turns out, there's a simple yet delicious way to elevate this delicacy: croissant buns. Move over, pigs in a blanket; we've got a ballpark frank in a buttery pastry waiting to knock taste buds out of the park.
Don't be shy about giving your buns a rest and letting the flaky, buttery goodness of a croissant cradle your hot dog. But if you're going to experiment, get your croissants from a bakery, not a can. A pack of croissants from Costco's bakery may not be baked from scratch, but they're a perfect go-to for this dish. The texture and flavor of a croissant complement hot dogs so well that you may never go back to boring hotdog buns again. A croissant bun can be used for any sausage, whether a ballpark frank, a veggie dog, or even a bratwurst.
Preparing a croissant dog
Using a croissant instead of a hot dog bun also works for no matter how you cook your dogs, whether boiled, steamed, or grilled. When the dog is ready, you can simply slice the croissant down the middle without cutting through to the other side, and place the hot dog inside. Another method is to warm or toast your croissant prior to adding the hotdog. This will add a delightful crispiness to the overall experience.
Once your dog is in a croissant, the possibilities are endless. Feel free to use any toppings you enjoy on your hot dog as you would with a bun. Everything from the classic ketchup and mustard spread to a loaded chili dog will be unforgettable in a croissant. Get creative. Some of the best hot dog toppings I've seen this year have been the most surprising: chicharrónes and pickled papaya, or buttermilk cumin dressing on a beer-battered dog. You could even create a croissant breakfast dog by replacing the hot dog with a sausage and adding some maple syrup. Whatever you come up with, kiss boring buns goodbye and enjoy.