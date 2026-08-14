Perk Up Stale Croissants Like This And They'll Taste Bakery-Fresh Again
There's a bougie sort of feeling that comes with grazing on bakery-fresh croissants throughout the week. They're cozy, delicate, and you can usually find a great deal on bulk bakery croissants at Costco. The only problem is they get stale quickly. About 48 hours after baking you can assume the soft, flaky croissant will start to turn hard and dull. Nobody's interested in eating a cardboard-like croissant, but it's a pity to let those pastries go uneaten. Instead of tossing them in the trash, give them a refresh with a little bit of water.
Moisture and heat are what you need to bring croissants back to bakery-level goodness. Spray stale croissants with water and bake them in the oven for 6 to 8 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Alternatively, you can briefly dunk the croissants in water or run them under the faucet before reheating. The water you put on the croissant will create steam as it heats, which will rehydrate the outer layers. Both the oven and the air fryer will give you great results, but if the croissant is really dry and hard you can wrap it in foil to create an extra-steamy environment that rejuvenates the pastry's buttery layers.
More tips for storing and reheating bakery-fresh croissants
There's some debate about whether you can reheat croissants in the microwave. One camp says microwaving is a mistake because it makes croissants soggy and limp. Others suggest it's perfectly fine to zap the pastry for 30 seconds. If you do use the microwave, it's still crucial to add water just like when you're reheating the croissant in the oven or air fryer. Wrap the croissant in a damp paper towel before microwaving and the moisture will help restore the soft crumb. This technique is great for quickly recreating a bakery-fresh croissant that's primed for breakfast sandwiches with a buttery spin.
Proper storage is important for keeping croissants fresh if you aren't planning on eating them all in one sitting. They'll keep in an airtight container on the counter for up to two days, but croissants also freeze well, especially if you store them in a sealable bag or container. Combine good storage technique with some water while reheating and you'll be able to enjoy large batches of bakery-fresh croissants at your own pace.