Perk Up Stale Croissants Like This And They'll Taste Bakery-Fresh Again

There's a bougie sort of feeling that comes with grazing on bakery-fresh croissants throughout the week. They're cozy, delicate, and you can usually find a great deal on bulk bakery croissants at Costco. The only problem is they get stale quickly. About 48 hours after baking you can assume the soft, flaky croissant will start to turn hard and dull. Nobody's interested in eating a cardboard-like croissant, but it's a pity to let those pastries go uneaten. Instead of tossing them in the trash, give them a refresh with a little bit of water.

Moisture and heat are what you need to bring croissants back to bakery-level goodness. Spray stale croissants with water and bake them in the oven for 6 to 8 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Alternatively, you can briefly dunk the croissants in water or run them under the faucet before reheating. The water you put on the croissant will create steam as it heats, which will rehydrate the outer layers. Both the oven and the air fryer will give you great results, but if the croissant is really dry and hard you can wrap it in foil to create an extra-steamy environment that rejuvenates the pastry's buttery layers.