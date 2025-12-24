The Bakery-Approved Trick To Keep Baked Goods Fresh Longer

The good news: You've just acquired a delicious baked good, whether that's a hearty loaf of white bread or a flaky, buttery croissant. The bad news: You're going to have to eat it as soon as possible before it goes stale. Maybe you could delay it from going stale if you have a breadbox, or perhaps you could make use of stale bread and make some French toast (which wasn't actually invented in France). But to keep things as fresh as possible for as long as possible, former bake shop owner and current recipe developer of Mimi's Organic Eats, Mimi Council, exclusively told The Takeout that it's a good idea to store your baked goods in zip-top plastic bags — well, most of them, anyway.

"You only want to store baked goods in this type of storage if they are soft, chewy, or moist to begin with," said Council. "So, that means soft and chewy cookies, brownies, cakes, cupcakes, etc." Whether you're using Ziploc bags or Tupperware, it's a good idea — just avoid using it for crispier treats. "If you put crispy baked goods — biscotti, shortbreads — in an airtight container, they can become soggy, which is not ideal," explained Council. "Same goes for pie crust or scones."