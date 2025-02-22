The Freezer Is Your Best Friend When Decorating Mini Cakes

There are many reasons why you might want to make smaller-sized cakes, whether they are intended as treats for you alone, you have a shoebox for a kitchen, or you want to make a variety of different flavors for a party. As Wilton Sweet Studio school director Sandy Folsom also noted when she spoke to The Takeout, mini cakes can also allow you to practice your cake decorating skills.

An unstated but obvious reason is that using a smaller cake minimizes the risk factor of messing up a larger one. If you do want your fun-size cakes to come out looking as good as possible, though, you'll need to pop them in the freezer before you begin decorating. "Freezing an unfrosted cake helps provide a firmer structure and stiffer surface," according to Folsom.

The best way to freeze a cake that's unfrosted is to first wait until it is entirely cool, since warm cakes will steam inside the wrapper and turn soggy. You should then cover the cooled cake in plastic followed by aluminum foil. Double-wrapping your cakes "will help prevent freezer burn and keep moisture locked in," Folsom explained. As a bonus, it also keeps the cake fresh for several months if you haven't yet figured out how you're going to decorate it. Once you're ready, just take the cake out of the freezer an hour before you intend to start frosting it.