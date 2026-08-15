Use Up Leftover Croissants With This Gooey Upgrade That'll Take You Back To Childhood

When you see buttery, flaky croissants gracing the breakfast table, you know the day is starting on the right foot. Of course, they're just as good (if not better) used for a ham and cheese or chicken salad sandwich. There's really no wrong way to enjoy the versatile pastry — you just have to eat them before they go stale. One creative way to use them up is to transform them into a dessert for your inner child's heart. Instead of thinking savory, use those leftover croissants as an upgraded foundation for gooey s'mores, ditching graham crackers.

While you can use fresh croissants, ones that are a day or two old are ideal. The staleness that starts to settle in works to your advantage as it creates a sturdier vessel for the chocolate and marshmallows. And if you are already familiar with how to make s'mores with graham crackers, you don't need to learn any new techniques to put them together.

If you go the traditional s'mores route and roast your marshmallows over a fire, heat them until they are slightly melty or fully charred, depending on how you prefer them. Once they're heated to your liking, carefully place them over the chocolate in a croissant sliced ¾ the way lengthwise and give the hot mallow a minute or so to melt the chocolate. But you don't need a campfire to make delicious s'mores. You can also put them together indoors and tuck some extra goodies into your ooey-gooey treats to level them up.