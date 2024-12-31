Turns Out You Don't Need A Campfire To Make Delicious S'mores

Nothing beats s'mores straight from the flames of a campfire. That smoky char, the crispy-crunchy ooey-gooey marshmallow, the melty chocolate — it's a supermodel of a dessert, even if it turns everyone who eats it into a hot mess. But who minds the sticky fingers, really? No, in my opinion, the biggest drawback of s'mores is the fire that you need to make them. Not everyone has a real fireplace or a firepit in the backyard, so what are we supposed to do when that s'mores craving hits? Suffer s'moresless? Perish the thought. While there's an irreplaceable charm to fire-roasted s'mores, that's not the only way you can make them. All you need is a broiler.

Most ovens these days come with a broiler, which you can use on everything from sad supermarket tomatoes to reheated mashed potatoes. To make a delicious and evenly-browned s'mores with your broiler, first prepare a small pan by lining it with aluminum foil. You can use non-stick foil or just lightly grease the foil with cooking spray. Preheat your broiler and place however many marshmallows you want on the tray. Once the broiler's ready, just pop the tray in and wait until the tops turn brown.

You're going to want to babysit your marshmallows the entire time they roast, since it should only take a few minutes. Once your marshmallows are done, just use them to crown a graham cracker and chocolate square, and you've got yourself a s'mores.