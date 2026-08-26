11 Strict Rules Chick-Fil-A Employees Have To Follow Every Shift
No one can deny that Chick-fil-A has a certain vibe to it. As far as fast food restaurants go (because we've all probably stepped foot into some truly gnarly ones in the past), Chick-fil-A offers up a reliably clean, friendly, calming atmosphere. You walk in to the wafting aromas of chicken and french fries, are greeted by friendly team members who seem to be a step above in the courtesy department, and then sit down at a table where there's probably a vase of fake flowers. Then, another team member may just come by to take your tray away once you're finished.
Turns out, that experience is not at all by chance. Chick-fil-A has formulated your in-store experience with precision, ensuring that you have a memorable time — one that keeps you coming back and spending more money. One part of the plot is, of course, ensuring that the Chick-fil-A employees present themselves and behave in a certain way. That results in a long laundry list of rules that these employees must follow, every single day, to ensure the experience remains consistent at every single restaurant location.
Some of the rules make sense. You don't want employees eating in the food prep station, for sanitary reasons, for instance. However, other rules may seem over the top or nitpicky. Still, they all add up to the Chick-fil-A we know and love. Intrigued? Here are some of the strictest rules that Chick-fil-A employees have to follow every shift.
1. Say a specific phrase when thanked by a customer
Any time you walk into the restaurant and say "thank you," or grab your bag in the drive-thru, you'll be met with a "my pleasure" instead of a "you're welcome." This is obviously the most recognizable rule that Chick-fil-A employees have to follow. You already know this one, but did you know why it even exists?
The reason you'll never hear a Chick-fil-A employee say "you're welcome," according to the brand, goes all the way back to the founder of Chick-fil-A, Truett Cathy. Per Chick-fil-A lore, Cathy encountered the phrase "my pleasure" at a hotel. It's uncertain whether the hotel used the phrase staff-wide, as the restaurant now does, or if it was just a one-off comment made by a singular employee, but whatever the case was, it made an impression on Cathy. He decided to begin using it at Chick-fil-A. "My pleasure" gives you all the good feels; "you're welcome" is boring.
Now, this phrase is such a part of the Chick-fil-A brand that workers on Reddit report that some customers will actually be upset if a team member slips up and forgets to use it. They'll literally call the complaint line, or they'll try to claim that they're owed free food.
2. Follow the Chick-fil-A Core 4 for guest interactions
Taking Chick-fil-A's commitment to customer service even further, team members are instructed to follow what's known as the "Core Four." Per the Chick-fil-A employee handbook, this is an approach to customer service that has to be followed the entire time you're on shift, no exceptions. So what is it?
The approach consists of four rules. One, create eye contact with the customers. Two, smile. Three, use an enthusiastic tone when speaking. Four, stay connected — though it's not entirely clear what "staying connected" really means.
That said, the Core Four can differ according to the exact location. Sometimes the "stay connected" rule is swapped out for "create a connection" or the rule we just discussed above: always use "my pleasure" rather than "you're welcome." Other times, the Core Four swaps out using an enthusiastic tone with using a friendly tone. Whatever the case, the Core Four is intended to make the customer feel more valued and at home in an environment (fast food) that often feels the exact opposite.
3. Endeavor to learn customers' names
Another rule handed down by the Chick-fil-A employee handbook? You should try to learn customers' names. That's right. Not only do you need to greet the customer in a friendly, kind manner, but you should also actually try to learn their name so you can use it the next time you see them (doubtful as to whether or not the employee would be able to remember every customer, but the notion is nice).
Luckily, Chick-fil-A team members aren't awkwardly coming up to you and asking you for your name before you even place your order. However, if you think back to your last trip to the restaurant, you'll realize that you probably did give them your name upon ordering anyway, merely just to keep orders sorted.
Most customers aren't taking things quite so seriously. On Reddit, Chick-fil-A employees say that a lot of customers give fictitious, "funny" names — but some customers can become annoyed if you get their name incorrect.
Another interesting aspect of this rule? It should be followed on the phone as well as in person. In addition, when talking on the phone, employees are required to smile, with the brand theorizing that the individual on the other line will be able to "sense" it.
4. Uniforms must be ironed and hemmed
Chick-fil-A has very high standards for its employee uniforms. Take a gander at the team the next time you dine in at the eatery. Everyone looks a little bit neater than what you might see at the fast food chain down the road. You'll find no slovenly, stained shirts here.
In fact, Chick-fil-A dictates that your uniform must be pressed, aka ironed, not just cleaned. So forget tossing your uniform into the washer and dryer the night after a long shift and then throwing it on for your next shift the following day. You'll need to break out the ironing board. Additionally, if your pants don't quite fit (because fast food uniforms aren't exactly made with a range of body types and shapes in mind), don't think you can get away with just rolling up the cuff or holding them in place using a safety pin. You'll have to actually get those pants hemmed so that they fit properly.
Chick-fil-A even tells its employees what kind of socks they can wear! Dark socks or hose are the standard, but some franchises get a little out-there with it and will allow you to wear gray socks or hose in your skin color. Exciting!
5. Follow strict hair guidelines
The Chick-fil-A appearance guidelines don't end at your clothes, either. Team members are held to strict standards regarding their hair, including facial hair, too. While the exact grooming guideline interpretations are up to leadership, in terms of what's considered "clean" and "in good taste," some basic rules state that men must keep their hair cut so that it doesn't fall below their collar's mid-point, and women must put their hair up if it's long enough to fall around their face.
And about that beard that you've been working on all season? There's no No Shave November at Chick-fil-A. Pretty much all facial hair is off limits, except for a "neatly trimmed mustache." That means your mustache hair cannot be longer than a half an inch long (not sure if your manager is going to actually break out the ruler and measure that, though).
Think you'll just deal with the hair guidelines by shaving it all off? Too bad. That's against the rules as well (alongside other so-called "extreme" hairstyles, such as spikes, mohawks, and bleached hair). Reddit users report that some franchises can be even more strict, though others get a little loose with things, allowing groomed beards.
6. Leave the fun makeup, jewelry, and nails at home
If you thought that the rules Chick-fil-A lords over its employees' appearances ended there, you'd be sorely mistaken. In addition to micromanaging your uniform and hair, the chain is also going to decide what kind of makeup, jewelry, and nails you can wear on the job, too.
In some cases, yes, rules like these can be important. Dangly jewelry may pose a risk for someone working in food prep, as it can break or fall off into the food. A long fake nail can break off into the food the same way (you may recall just this very scenario was a plot point on "Friends").
However, Chick-fil-A pays rigorous attention to detail and professionalism. That means you can only wear one ring or bracelet per hand or wrist. No big hoops allowed — earrings have to be smaller than a quarter and guys can't wear earrings at all. If you're wearing a necklace, you must keep it under your shirt.
As for the makeup, the goal is "natural" and "fresh," while avoiding any looks that might be considered "excessive" or "extreme." That "extreme" description is one that the Chick-fil-A handbook says you have to avoid when it comes to your nail polish, too. Be careful; while your coworker is having their mustache measured, the manager may just measure your fingernails, too. They can't be longer than ¾ of an inch.
7. Avoid posting Chick-fil-A content on employee socials
You would think that Chick-fil-A would want all the great publicity it could get. If employees are raving about the food, sharing their experiences with customers, or even passing out a few menu hacks that get folks talking here and there, what could be the harm? Well, while this isn't explicitly spelled out in the Chick-fil-A employee handbook, the chain has greatly frowned upon employees posting viral Chick-fil-A content to TikTok.
In 2020, one young employee was fired after she posted a menu hack on TikTok, showing how customers could replicate the chain's Mango Passion Tea Lemonade by ordering iced tea with lemonade and mango syrup. According to the employee, shortly after, she was told that by sharing menu hacks, she didn't have Chick-fil-A's best interests in mind, and so she was dismissed. She made another TikTok about the experience and that went viral as well.
Then, a few years later, another employee did the same, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses into her employee meals and Chick-fil-A menu hacks, as well as food reviews. While this employee was not fired, she was told that she could not post content to social media while wearing her Chick-fil-A uniform or while on the restaurant grounds. The employee quit.
8. Refuse all tips
While a fast food restaurant isn't somewhere you'd typically tip a team member, sometimes you just want to reward a job well done. Someone went out of their way to help you out. Maybe they put a smile on your face during an otherwise bad day. However, if you try to hand over a few bills to your favorite Chick-fil-A team member, they're going to have to turn them down (at least if they don't want to accept them on the sly, that is). According to the Chick-fil-A employee handbook, employees must not only turn down any tips, but also any customer-offered gifts or favors.
That said, this is one rule that isn't always 100% followed. As one Chick-fil-A employee on Reddit described, "I was offered a tip yesterday, and I was about to decline it (because of the dumb company policy) but my coworker just told me to take it anyways, so I did. Personally, I feel that's it's demeaning for corporate to mandate us to decline extra money being offered to us. I understand not being able to ask or nudge for tips, but not even being able to accept them? That feels ridiculous to me."
A valid point — and one that a lot of other workers came onto the post to agree with. One manager mentioned looking the other way if a team member accepts a tip, while others say they accept a tip if pressed, but do so discreetly.
9. Refuse guest requests for well-done fries
While the Chick-fil-A experience may be geared toward making the customer as happy and comfortable as humanly possible, there is one situation wherein a Chick-fil-A team member may have to simply let a customer down: if they ask for well-done fries.
Yes, that's right. If you're a customer who likes those extra-crispy, cooked twice fries, you're going to get your heart broken if you try to order them at Chick-fil-A. As of 2023, a nationwide decision was made so that franchises could no longer honor this customer request. The reason was simple: cooking fries twice just takes longer. It's not just the fries that are impacted either. One employee on Reddit said that the rule now applies to anything that customers ask for "well done." It's not even an option in their point of sale system any longer.
Unfortunately, a lot of folks haven't been happy since this change was made and, in 2025, Chick-fil-A did change its fry formula — maybe as an effort to combat the criticism? At the time, customers did say that the new waffle fries are basically crispier, but the taste had changed. The fries were now crispier thanks to the addition of pea starch, which came with its own problem — some folks are allergic to the ingredient. As a result of those complaints, Chick-fil-A announced in early 2026 that it would no longer use pea starch on the fries.
10. Use specific wording for drinks, table trash, and more
Chick-fil-A uses a lot of specific, special wording. It's not just "my pleasure" swapped around with "you're welcome." Other carefully thought-out wording choices add to the guest experience and make the restaurant feel just a bit more upscale. For example, Chick-fil-A uses "entree" rather than "combo" — because obviously a combo is what you would get at a low-brow fast food restaurant. An entree is something a bit fancier and truly restaurant-worthy.
Additionally, if you're dining in and a team member stops by your table, they may ask you if they can refill your drink or take away your garbage. They're not going to ask in such an uncouth manner, though. Instead, they'll specifically say, "May I refresh your beverage?" or "Can I clear your tray?"
Furthermore, some locations have allegedly banned team members from using certain slang words in the workplace. In 2014, a list of banned words at one location circulated widely online, with the list including words and phrases such as "bae," "ratchet," "cuz," and even "Ebola."
11. Memorize strict milkshake guidelines
When you're working in any service or retail job, there are just certain protocols and ways of doing things that you'll have to commit to memory. When it comes to Chick-fil-A, though, the requirements regarding those sweet, sweet milkshakes can seem particularly stringent.
The strict guidelines that Chick-fil-A employees allegedly must follow when making milkshakes include filling the cup with very specific amounts of shake base and flavorings, in very specific orders, so as to achieve the right texture and flavor. However, not every Chick-fil-A restaurant does it the same. Some employees on Reddit say that the order in which you add ingredients to the cup has changed in recent years.
And to take their milkshakes even more seriously, other employees on Reddit said that their managers would actually weigh their milkshakes after making them, an effort that some commenters explained is intended to help cut down on waste and avoid overfilling each shake with too much ice cream.