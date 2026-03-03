Chick-Fil-A Has Heard Your Complaints — Waffle Fries Are Finally Fixed

Who doesn't love Chick-fil-A? It's not just because of the delectable chicken sandwiches, which are good enough that we forgive the chain for being closed on Sundays, or its savory barbecue-based Chick-fil-A sauce, but also its thick, fluffy waffle fries. They're just starchy and greasy enough to ease your hangover (again, so long as you're not hung over on a Sunday).

And yet, in recent years, the company has gotten some flak for those fries, with criticism focusing on one particular ingredient — but no longer! Chick-fil-A has announced that it won't use pea starch on its fries anymore, and the official ingredients list has been updated accordingly.

Sometime in late 2024, loyal customers started to notice that Chick-fil-A's iconic waffle fries had been tasting off, which is when pea starch was first used in the coating. "It was like they zapped the flavor out of them," noted one commenter on Reddit. The change away from pea starch happened within the past month, and customers are already noticing a difference. "Legitimately had CFA for lunch this week and said, hey, the fries are really good today," said another Redditor. We guess we have the answer as to why.