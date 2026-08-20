What's New At Walmart In August 2026: Top Grocery Finds To Grab Fast

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It's August, which means summertime is officially coming to a close as the hustle and bustle of school and autumnal festivities await. Retailers like Walmart are keeping the shelves stocked for anyone looking to soak up the last scrap of summer while also catering to people who want a taste of fall before the first leaf changes color. There could never be enough items for the after-school (and after-work) snack section of your pantry, but Walmart will give you a run for your money with some great August finds.

If you're not one to frequent Walmart stores in-person, you don't have to miss out on any goodies. Walmart aims to be the fastest delivery service, so whatever you need you can order from Walmart's website where it will make its way to your door without disrupting your day. Brands like Frito-Lay, Entenmann's, and Bloom Nutrition haven't missed a beat on seasonal items, so before you make any back-to-school lists or start contributing to the massive amount Americans spend on pumpkin spice-flavored products every fall take a look at this list to see our favorite items Walmart has on the shelves this August.