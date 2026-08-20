What's New At Walmart In August 2026: Top Grocery Finds To Grab Fast
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It's August, which means summertime is officially coming to a close as the hustle and bustle of school and autumnal festivities await. Retailers like Walmart are keeping the shelves stocked for anyone looking to soak up the last scrap of summer while also catering to people who want a taste of fall before the first leaf changes color. There could never be enough items for the after-school (and after-work) snack section of your pantry, but Walmart will give you a run for your money with some great August finds.
If you're not one to frequent Walmart stores in-person, you don't have to miss out on any goodies. Walmart aims to be the fastest delivery service, so whatever you need you can order from Walmart's website where it will make its way to your door without disrupting your day. Brands like Frito-Lay, Entenmann's, and Bloom Nutrition haven't missed a beat on seasonal items, so before you make any back-to-school lists or start contributing to the massive amount Americans spend on pumpkin spice-flavored products every fall take a look at this list to see our favorite items Walmart has on the shelves this August.
Tombstone French Fry Style Crust Pizza
If there's one food that never stops evolving it's pizza, and this French Fry Style Crust Pizza from Tombstone proves that in the best way. This pie has garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and garlic seasoning layered on top of a thin crust to deliver the closest thing you can get to loaded fries without actually eating loaded fries. The best part is the pizza is gluten-free so even more people can enjoy this crispy, cheesy concoction.
Grab a Tombstone French Fry Style Crust Pizza from Walmart for $5.87.
Smucker's Uncrustables Burstin' Blueberry Protein Snacks
Would it even be 2026 if there wasn't a protein-packed snack option on this list? Thanks to Smucker's Uncrustables Burstin' Blueberry Protein Snacks the spot has been filled, though it won't be the last. These Uncrustables are loaded with 12 grams of protein and contain 4 grams of fiber each. Uncrustables have always been the perfect handheld treat for people of all ages (even astronauts love them), but now you can make sure you're hitting your protein goals along the way.
Purchase an 8-count box of Smucker's Uncrustables Burstin' Blueberry at Walmart for $9.84.
Bloom Nutrition Sparkling Energy Pear Scare
The most wholesome scaries are starting early this year thanks to Bloom Nutrition Sparkling Energy Pear Scare. The spiced pear flavor is enough to make you feel like you're already living the Halloween dream, and the 180 milligrams of caffeine, plentiful prebiotics, and zero sugar content will help you feel great until spooky season finally arrives. This one doesn't seem to be available everywhere yet, so check your local store.
Treat yourself to a 12-ounce can of Bloom Nutrition Sparkling Energy Pear Scare at Walmart for $2.56.
Free Rein Texas Pecan Protein Pods
Keurig users can start their day on the right foot with Free Rein Coffee Company Texas Pecan Protein Pods. These coffee pods will give you a head start on your nutrition goals, as each one contains 10 grams of protein. The nutty pecan flavor tastes great on its own but feel free to pair it with your preferred coffee creamer.
Purchase a 10-pack of Free Rein Texas Pecan Protein Pods for $11.97.
King Krumb Frosted Mud Pie and Candy Corn Cookies
King Krumb has released a limited edition duo pack with a Frosted Mud Pie and a Candy Corn Cookie to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Frosted Mud Pie cookie is a chocolate-inspired, cocoa-flavored treat, while the Candy Corn Cookie is inspired by the seasonal flavors of Halloween and topped with a vibrant, candy corn-colored frosting. These soft treats are perfect if you're looking to kick off spooky season in the middle of Augtober.
Pick up a box of King Krumb Frosted Mud Pie and Candy Corn Cookies for $6.74 at Walmart.
Frito-Lay Back to School Variety Pack Snack Chips
Depending on where you're located, back-to-school has either happened or is right around the corner. This Frito-Lay Back To School Variety Pack is a great last-minute option to keep that lunch sack full and tasty. The pack comes with 18 snack bags in five different chip varieties. Choose from Cheetos Baked, Ruffles Baked, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Popcorners White Cheddar, and Smartfood White Cheddar.
Pick up the Frito-Lay Back to School Variety Pack Snack Chips from Walmart for $9.97.
Quaker Instant Oatmeal Bananas and Cream
We all know that artificial banana flavoring doesn't taste like the real deal, so thankfully you won't find anything but natural ingredients in Quaker Instant Oatmeal Bananas and Cream. Each instant oatmeal package is made with whole grains and contains 8% of the daily recommended fiber. Serve up a warm bowl of this breakfast classic topped with a few strawberries for a sweet morning fruit medley.
Purchase an 8-count of Quaker Instant Oatmeal Bananas and Cream from Walmart for $2.97.
Pirate's Booty Pikachu White Cheddar Cheese Puffs
Catch the cutest Pokémon around with Pirate's Booty Pikachu White Cheddar Cheese Puffs. Each puff is shaped like the adorable electric mouse and is as satisfying as the already-loved Pirate's Booty snacks. Inside the box are 18 snack bags with three different bag designs. If there's a Pokémon fan in your house (no matter the age), snacking on white cheddar-flavored Pikachu heads will surely make their day.
Get a box of Pirate's Booty Pikachu White Cheddar Cheese Puffs at Walmart for $9.97.
Hot Pockets Snack Breaks Jalapeño Popper
Hot Pockets Snack Breaks Jalapeño Poppers will add a spicy, cheesy kick to after-school or after-work snacking. The outside is a crispy pretzel crust and the inside is filled with spicy cheese. It's a microwavable snack that's perfect for busy days or times when cooking just isn't in the cards. One of these Hot Pockets is 130 calories and contains 3 grams of protein to help fuel your day.
Pick up a 2-pack of Hot Pockets Snack Breaks Jalapeño Popper from Walmart for $1.47.
Entenmann's Pumpkin Donut Holes
Last and probably best for my fellow pumpkin heads out there is Entenmann's Pumpkin Donut Holes. They don't call it Augtober for nothing. This delightful, 13-ounce container of pumpkin-flavored goodness will transport you straight to the pumpkin patch — all you have to do is ignore the weather outside. Share with friends and family or keep the whole box for yourself (we're not judging) and enjoy these donut holes with a nice pumpkin latte to perfect the whole experience.
Pick a box of Entenmann's Pumpkin Donut Holes from your favorite patch — Walmart — for $4.97.