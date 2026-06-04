Walmart Aims To Be The Fastest Delivery Service — These Cities Can Get Groceries In 30 Minutes Flat

Frequent grocery delivery has become increasingly common for Americans in a post-COVID world, with many wanting their groceries delivered quickly and seamlessly to avoid frequent trips to the store. Walmart is well aware of this desire among consumers and has thus expanded its high-speed in-house delivery system to cater to 33 markets, each of which can now order and receive their groceries within just 30 minutes. This is an increase from the seven cities where Walmart offered its 30-minute delivery service up until this point. The list is quite long for each metro area, but the states involved include Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah. To find out if your area has this service just look for the 30-minute delivery option when you check out.

This program is great for those who are bedridden or don't have access to transportation as well as people who'd simply rather avoid visiting a busy Walmart at the worst time of day. For Tracy Poulliot, the Chief eCommerce Officer for Walmart U.S., the fast delivery is key to Walmart continuing to excel at providing convenience for its shoppers. "Customers are looking for faster, easier ways to get what they need in the moments that matter," Poulliot said in a press release. "As customers continue to look for more immediate shopping options, we're making this service more prominent where it's available — helping them get the items they need, right when they need them."