Walmart Aims To Be The Fastest Delivery Service — These Cities Can Get Groceries In 30 Minutes Flat
Frequent grocery delivery has become increasingly common for Americans in a post-COVID world, with many wanting their groceries delivered quickly and seamlessly to avoid frequent trips to the store. Walmart is well aware of this desire among consumers and has thus expanded its high-speed in-house delivery system to cater to 33 markets, each of which can now order and receive their groceries within just 30 minutes. This is an increase from the seven cities where Walmart offered its 30-minute delivery service up until this point. The list is quite long for each metro area, but the states involved include Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah. To find out if your area has this service just look for the 30-minute delivery option when you check out.
This program is great for those who are bedridden or don't have access to transportation as well as people who'd simply rather avoid visiting a busy Walmart at the worst time of day. For Tracy Poulliot, the Chief eCommerce Officer for Walmart U.S., the fast delivery is key to Walmart continuing to excel at providing convenience for its shoppers. "Customers are looking for faster, easier ways to get what they need in the moments that matter," Poulliot said in a press release. "As customers continue to look for more immediate shopping options, we're making this service more prominent where it's available — helping them get the items they need, right when they need them."
How Walmart's same-day delivery system works
With only 33 markets eligible for the 30-minute-or-less delivery option, you might be worried your area is missing out. However, it's important to note that the increased speed of Walmart delivery has been seen even outside of these areas. Walmart has already delivered groceries in less than 30 minutes to homes in more than 19,000 zip codes this year. The 30-minute-or-less option applies to online delivery orders of reasonable size placed in areas where it can guarantee the store is in close enough proximity to consistently ensure the delivery meets that target. Shoppers outside of these ultra fast delivery markets still have other same-day delivery options to choose from in the form of Express (one hour or less), On-Demand (three hours or less), and Scheduled (a specified timeframe later in the day).
As for what's included, Walmart (America's largest grocery and retail chain) says that over 100,000 products are available for 30-minute delivery. Plus, while groceries are likely at the front of many consumers' minds, this service goes beyond milk and eggs; whether you need medicine, pet food, décor, or small appliances and kitchen tools, you'll likely be able to find them available for quick delivery. And because the retailer's delivery system is done entirely in-house, you won't need to pay extra when purchasing groceries like you do using third-party delivery apps — a major upside for people who rely on delivery services but are still looking for ways to save money.