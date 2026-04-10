The Artemis II Crew Will Be Welcomed Back With A Lifetime Supply Of This Nostalgic Snack

Long gone are the days when astronauts dined on fruit cake in space, ate bacon on the moon, and washed it all down with a glass of Tang. While it's not exactly fine dining, the crew of Artemis II did enjoy a relatively spectacular menu on their mission, with plenty of food and drink to choose from. Barbecued beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, and mango salad are just a few examples of the fare aboard Artemis II. Beverage choices included, among others, coffee, apple cider, and something dubbed "pineapple drink."

That might all sound great to folks who don't know what it's like to leave the Earth (and in fairness, I haven't heard about any complaints from the crew), but you've got to get a little homesick in that harrowing scenario, and nothing heals a longing for home like some comfort food prepared just like mom did when you were young. Once Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman are back on solid ground, they'll never have to wish for a familiar taste of home via a crustless sandwich again.

They'll have 14 different varieties to choose from, from a classic peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich to a more dessert-like, chocolate-flavored hazelnut spread sandwich. That should keep them from getting tired of Uncrustables for some time, and all the new flavors that Smucker's dreams up in the future can only add to the allure of enjoying free food for life.