The Artemis II Crew Will Be Welcomed Back With A Lifetime Supply Of This Nostalgic Snack
People are getting ready to roll out the welcome mat for the astronauts aboard Artemis II as they return from a once-in-a-lifetime journey around the moon, and Smucker's plans on being part of that reception. Although they were treated to a major menu upgrade compared to Apollo 11 while traversing amongst the stars, the space explorers did have some critiques. Evidently, one culinary delicacy they would have liked to have on their mission was uncrusted sandwiches, and Smucker's is dedicated to making sure they never go without that comfort food again.
After learning about the crew of Artemis II's petition for crustless sammies, Smucker's rushed to social media to declare it will be supplying each member with a lifetime supply of Uncrustables. It's interesting how one innocent statement can garner attention so quickly. I'm sure the crew of Artemis II is thrilled about receiving a lifetime supply of Uncrustables. Still, given how promptly a company jumped in to fulfill their desires, they might be wishing they had mentioned the lack of Rolexes on their mission in hindsight.
The lengthy Artemis II menu lacked a taste of home
Long gone are the days when astronauts dined on fruit cake in space, ate bacon on the moon, and washed it all down with a glass of Tang. While it's not exactly fine dining, the crew of Artemis II did enjoy a relatively spectacular menu on their mission, with plenty of food and drink to choose from. Barbecued beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, and mango salad are just a few examples of the fare aboard Artemis II. Beverage choices included, among others, coffee, apple cider, and something dubbed "pineapple drink."
That might all sound great to folks who don't know what it's like to leave the Earth (and in fairness, I haven't heard about any complaints from the crew), but you've got to get a little homesick in that harrowing scenario, and nothing heals a longing for home like some comfort food prepared just like mom did when you were young. Once Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman are back on solid ground, they'll never have to wish for a familiar taste of home via a crustless sandwich again.
They'll have 14 different varieties to choose from, from a classic peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich to a more dessert-like, chocolate-flavored hazelnut spread sandwich. That should keep them from getting tired of Uncrustables for some time, and all the new flavors that Smucker's dreams up in the future can only add to the allure of enjoying free food for life.