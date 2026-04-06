Artemis 2's Menu Is A Major Upgrade From Apollo 11's

In all the chaos of the news cycle, the launch of the Artemis 2 may have gotten somewhat lost in the shuffle. (I personally didn't find out about the planned launch until after the spacecraft was already in orbit.) While it may not be the headline-grabber that the first manned space flights were back in the late '60s and early '70s, it's nonetheless newsworthy since it marks the first return of astronauts to the moon's atmosphere after more than 50 years. Legendary astronauts Neil Armstrong (were he still alive) and Buzz Aldrin (still going strong at 96) might experience some FOMO if they were to check out the menu of the latest space flight, though. Compared to what they had to eat while on the Apollo 11 mission, the Artemis 2 menu is practically Michelin-star fine dining.

On the Apollo 11, the astronauts dined on such dubious-sounding dishes as bacon squares (yes, space bacon was a thing) and date fruit cake. (Fruit cake in space – truly the stuff of science fiction nightmares.) The National Air and Space Museum also currently contains a freeze-dried pouch of rather unprepossessing-looking chicken and rice that someone understandably chose not to eat during the flight. Artemis 2, however, boasts a menu with 189 different options. These include mango-peach smoothies and green tea to drink, barbecued beef brisket and mac and cheese as main courses, and five different types of hot sauce along with other condiments including maple syrup, chocolate spread, and spicy mustard. NASA points out quite proudly that five of these items are Canadian-made. (Yay for international cooperation!)