Fruit Cake In Space — How A Holiday Staple Helped Feed Some Of The First Astronauts

Once upon a time, fruitcake was seen as a serious status symbol. To have any kind of cake at all, let alone a cake with all sorts of exotic fruit in it, was proof you were doing pretty well for yourself. (That's why fruitcake was traditionally served at society weddings, including John F. Kennedy's marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier.) Today, however, it's mostly known as that dense cake you occasionally get gifted at Christmas — which, depending on your taste, you might not enjoy. Perhaps you even think you wouldn't eat it unless you were adrift in the cold vacuum of space, which is pretty funny because American astronauts once did exactly that.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, NASA ran a bunch of experiments on the viability of fruitcake as an emergency ration for astronauts. Fruitcake may not be the most appetizing dessert in the world, but it has a few qualities that made it a promising option for this purpose. Not only is it nutritionally dense with plenty of carbs and sugars in addition to the fruit, but as anyone with a brick of fruitcake taking up space on their counter can tell you, it lasts for ages. After testing, astronauts offered a ringing endorsement, declaring fruitcake "acceptable." Houston, we have dessert!