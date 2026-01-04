The Decadent Cake JFK Served At His Wedding Can Still Be Ordered Today - Here's How To Grab A Slice
No other First Couple was as iconic as John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy. Although Kennedy wasn't yet president when he married Jackie in 1953, their wedding was still considered the social event of the season, and everything from Jackie's wedding dress to the couples' wedding cake has been imitated in the years since. You probably can't get your hands on Jackie's dress, but you can eat the cake they served — at least the version their guests enjoyed, which was quite different from the tiered cake displayed as the centerpiece at the reception.
Most of the wedding guests ate a white cake with raspberry filling made by a family-owned bakery in Boston called Montilio's Baking Company. It may sound simple for a senator's wedding, but it clearly did its job well enough to be served at future events held by U.S. presidents, including the inaugural balls of Ronald Reagan and noted pork rind lover George H.W. Bush. And if you'd like it to taste a slice of this iconic confection, you're in luck — thanks to Goldbelly, a gourmet food delivery service, you can order this trendsetting wedding cake from Montilio's and get it delivered right to your door.
The wedding cake on display was an entirely different cake
So we know what the guests ate, but what about the tiered wedding cake John and Jackie cut into at their wedding? It may surprise you to learn it was a fruitcake — a dessert not seen as especially glamorous these days. Weighing in at 300 pounds, the cake was made by Plourde's Bakery of Fall River, Massachusetts, which has since closed its doors. The cake was JFK's way of making good on a promise he made a year earlier when he visited Plourde's while campaigning for his Senate seat.
But why fruitcake, specifically? Nowadays, we mostly see it as an unwanted Christmas dessert (though this recipe may change your mind), but it's long been a common choice for upper crust weddings. Historically, the cake signaled prosperity as it required a wide assortment of fruit at a time when you couldn't just pick up fresh produce from your local supermarket. There were also practical considerations: fruitcakes were dense enough that bakers could stack them in tiers without fear of collapse. While Harry and Meghan decided against the traditional fruitcake for their wedding, it's up to you whether you'd rather opt for fruitcake or raspberry cake for your own nuptials.