The Decadent Cake JFK Served At His Wedding Can Still Be Ordered Today - Here's How To Grab A Slice

No other First Couple was as iconic as John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy. Although Kennedy wasn't yet president when he married Jackie in 1953, their wedding was still considered the social event of the season, and everything from Jackie's wedding dress to the couples' wedding cake has been imitated in the years since. You probably can't get your hands on Jackie's dress, but you can eat the cake they served — at least the version their guests enjoyed, which was quite different from the tiered cake displayed as the centerpiece at the reception.

Most of the wedding guests ate a white cake with raspberry filling made by a family-owned bakery in Boston called Montilio's Baking Company. It may sound simple for a senator's wedding, but it clearly did its job well enough to be served at future events held by U.S. presidents, including the inaugural balls of Ronald Reagan and noted pork rind lover George H.W. Bush. And if you'd like it to taste a slice of this iconic confection, you're in luck — thanks to Goldbelly, a gourmet food delivery service, you can order this trendsetting wedding cake from Montilio's and get it delivered right to your door.