14 Chewing Gum Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

We've all done it — you see packs of gum strategically placed at the register and instinctively grab one, pay, and toss it in the bag. If you're anything like me, you probably aren't obsessively checking online reviews to ensure the pack of gum is truly worth buying. After all, it's only a pack of gum ... right?

I don't know about you, but I hate spending money on goods that are subpar, especially when there's something better, and even potentially cheaper, available. And though most of us won't think twice before picking up an arbitrary pack of chewing gum, the truth is that there's often a vast difference between them, especially when it comes to aspects like texture, longevity, and flavor.

In this post, I'm giving my jaw a workout, all with you in mind. I'm taking the time to chew, price, and critique each gum brand available at my local mart to get the details you need to make an informed decision the next time you're tempted to throw any old gum in your cart. Sound interesting? Stick around, as I rank 14 chewing gum brands worst to best.