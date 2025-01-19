Why Big League Chew Bubble Gum Is Shredded

We all have memories from our childhood that bring us nostalgia, whether it's a place or, in this case, a food item that encapsulates what it was like to be young and carefree. Back then, candy was a sight to behold. Everything from candy cigarettes to wax lips were hot commodities, but a little thing called Big League Chew is an even more of a nostalgia boost. From the first rip of the package to the strips of each piece, this type and flavor of chewing gum was something kids had on hand when hanging out at the baseball diamond. In fact, it probably gave Fruit Stripe Gum a run for its money at the time.

Speaking of, have you ever wondered why Big League Chew gum comes as shreds versus the typical shape of gum? There's actually a reason why the official gum of USA Baseball is produced as such, and it all started in the 1970s with a man named Rob Nelson, a player for the Portland Mavericks.

Chewing tobacco was all the rage back then and was readily available for players to use while on the field. His idea of Big League Chew spawned from the notion that kids and adults alike would enjoy it for different reasons. Given that the chewing gum came in shredded pieces to mimic chewing tobacco, it would still entice a younger crowd for its unique shape and become an alternative for players who wanted to kick their tobacco habit.